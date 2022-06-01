WPU Ends Year at Nationals

Gulf Shores, Ala.–The Statesmen track and field teams put their best into competition at the 70th Annual Men’s and 41st Annual Women’s Outdoor National Championships last Wednesday through Friday.

William Penn battled in five separate events, but unfortunately was unable to score any points in the team standings.

The 4×100-meter relay crew of Joel Brown (Sr., Columbus, Ga., Engineering Technology), Showalter Johnson (Fr., Nassau, Bahamas), Torian Kingston (Sr., Queens, N.Y., Sports Management), and Nick Richardson-Jackson (Sr., Germantown, Md.) fell shy of the finals, finishing Wednesday’s preliminary run in 41.74 seconds to place 19th overall.

Later in the day, Jaelen Love (Sr., Crown Point, Ind., Secondary Education) took 36th overall in the 200-meter dash in 22.18 seconds.

The following day, Loubert Dagrin (So., Miami, Fla., Sociology) came up short of repeating as an All-American in the 110-meter hurdles, taking 11th in 14.44 seconds.

Also on Thursday, Brown ended up 18th in the 100-meter dash in 10.65 seconds, while Johnson placed 20th in 10.67 seconds.

Phoebe Burt (Fr., Coralville, Iowa) capped the Championships as she represented the women’s squad in the discus on Friday. The freshman was 23rd overall with a toss of 132-7.