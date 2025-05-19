WPU Eclipses 3,000 Volunteer Hours in 2024-2025

Oskaloosa–William Penn athletic teams made a record-breaking impact in and around Oskaloosa during the 2024-2025.

William Penn volunteered a total of 3,020 hours of service during the past school year, surpassing the old mark of 2,530 hours from 2023-2024.

As a Five-Star institution in the NAIA’s Champions of Character program with one of the core values being servant leadership, William Penn is dedicated to be an active member in the community.

Volunteering efforts included a variety of activities, directed at giving back to the area, around the spirit of the NAIA Champions of Character program. Activities within the Oskaloosa School District included High Five Fridays, OMS Lunch League, and OES Math Night. Individuals also assisted at many other events, including the Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade, Meals from the Heartland, various YMCA events, as well as sports clinics.

The biggest volunteering events for WPU were on campus, engaging with youth at the Trunk-or-Treat, Special Olympics of Iowa, and the Easter Egg Hunt.

“Our student-athletes care deeply about the community they live in, and we cherish the moments we have to give back,” William Penn Athletic Department Coordinator CJ Rettig said. “Our student-athletes took great initiative this year and were eager to get out. I am very proud of them and their coaches for fostering a culture of community.”

“All throughout the year, I had local community members calling me at least once a week requesting our student-athletes to help them with moving furniture or outdoor work, and we had student-athletes show up time after time,” Rettig added. “I am just overjoyed that our community knows they can count on us to lend a helping hand. Our athletes work hard to dedicate themselves to becoming Champions of Character by representing our university in a high manner. We will always be grateful to be a part of the Oskaloosa community and look forward to continuing our service in the 2025-2026 academic year.”