WPU Announces Transition in Bowling Leadership

Oskaloosa–William Penn University Athletics Director Aleesha Rabedeaux has announced changes within the coaching staff for the Statesmen men’s and women’s bowling teams.

Cameron Foster has stepped down as the head coach of the men’s bowling program, while current head women’s coach Kirstin Foster will take over the men’s team as well. The husband-and-wife coaching duo, who were hired together during the summer of 2021, recently concluded their fourth seasons at William Penn.

Cameron led the navy and gold to great success during his tenure, headlined by a third-place finish at the USBC Intercollegiate Team Championship in 2022.

Under his direction, WPU also won one Heart of America Athletic Conference crown, qualified for NAIA Nationals twice, and appeared in three USBC Sectionals.

A four-time Heart Coach of the Year, Cameron led 15 individuals to all-Heart recognition, while three student-athletes qualified for the USBC Intercollegiate Singles Championships.

“After much thought and conversation with Kirstin, I have decided to step away from coaching,” Cameron said. “It has been incredible journey, and I am glad to have had the opportunity to coach the sport I love alongside my wife. It is an experience I will never forget.”

“I know William Penn men’s bowling is being left in great hands, and I look forward to watching both teams continue to succeed,” Cameron added. “Thank you to William Penn for all the support and belief, and thank you to all of the student-athletes who were part of the program the last four years. I know making a choice in schools and coaches is never easy, and I appreciate everyone who took a shot on me.”

Kirstin Foster has led the William Penn women to a plethora of triumphs as well, topped by the crew advancing to NAIA Nationals in each of her four years (high finish of third).

WPU has claimed one league title, while 12 individuals have garnered all-Heart recognition. Two student-athletes have been named NAIA All-Americans as well.

“While we are sad to see Cameron step away, we know it is what is best for our family at this time,” Kirstin said. “We have spoken with the team, and they are understanding of the transition. They have already brought forth ideas to help us improve for next year, and we are focusing on bringing those visions to fruition.”

“We are truly grateful for all that Cameron has done for our men’s bowling program,” Associate Athletics Director Grant Farris said. “His contributions have been significant, and while we will miss his leadership, we are confident that Kirstin can guide both programs toward continued success. We are looking forward to seeing how Kirstin will apply her experience to the men’s program moving forward.”