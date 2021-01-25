Winter Storm Takes Aim At Central Iowa

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The National Weather Service in Des Moines has been briefing emergency personnel and the general public Sunday about a significant winter storm taking aim at the area for Monday.

In the most recent update, as of 4 pm Sunday, a slight shift towards the north has taken place, putting Mahaska County solidly in the middle of a Winter Storm Warning.

The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 am on Monday and continues through 6 am on Tuesday.

“Snow, possibly becoming a wintry mix at times, will begin across far southern Iowa late Sunday then will expand north into central Iowa during the day Monday. Heavy snowfall rates are likely with this storm, in particular, during Monday afternoon and will result in widespread moderate to heavy snow. Increasing northeast wind may gust over 30 mph at times and will cause moderate blowing and drifting. Some uncertainty remains on the north edge of the snow band, where a sharp gradient in snow totals is likely.”

As of Sunday evening, snowfall totals for the storm range from 8 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts, with the highest amounts being over southern Iowa.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow and intense snowfall rates could significantly reduce visibility and cause moderate drifting in near whiteout conditions. The hazardous conditions will significantly impact the Monday evening commute.”

“While not technically a blizzard due to winds not quite strong enough, near blizzard and whiteout conditions may still occur.”

“A Snow Emergency has been declared for the city of Oskaloosa effective Monday, January 25, 2021, starting at 6:00 AM. The ordinance shall remain in effect until further notice.”

Mahaska County Emergency Management asks that everyone remain weather-aware of deteriorating conditions, and to keep emergency supplies in your vehicle in the event you become stranded.

Follow Mahaska County Emergency Management for the latest on the major winter storm set to impact the area.