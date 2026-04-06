William Penn Swept by Mount Mercy

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — The Statesmen baseball team could not find a win in its final two games against Mount Mercy on Saturday.

Mount Mercy (24-9, 11-1) took game one by a score of 14-5 and the second game 6-3.

MMU 14 – WPU 5

William Penn (15-16, 5-7) struck first with a four-run second inning, highlighted by Abraham Arroyo (Grad., Camuy, P.R., Master’s of Sports Management) hitting a two-RBI double that scored Shane Mailloux (So., Santee, Calif., Business Management) and McGwire Jephson (Jr., Rigby, Idaho, Business Management)

The Mustangs responded with eight runs in the bottom half of the frame to lead 8-4.

Aiden North (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Industrial Technology) made it home for the last Statesmen run of the contest in the top of the next inning when Albert Jaquez (Jr., Gurnee, Ill., Kinesiology) reached first-base on an error.

Arroyo and Keoni Young (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Exercise Science) each had two hits, while Jephson, Mailloux, Arroyo, North, and Jaquez each earned a run. Arroyo also led the squad with two RBIs.

MMU 6 – WPU 3

Mailloux started the nightcap off with a band when he send a two-run over the right field fence to score Jephson and himself.

Mount Mercy went on to score five run over as many innings before Ened Perez (Jr., Orocovis, P.R., Kinesiology) scored the final run for the Statesmen when he reached home on a wild pitch.

Mailloux led the squad with two hits and two RBIs, while he, Jephson, and Perez each earned a run.

Mt. Mercy is a very good team with most of their arms throwing 90+ (miles per hour) and have an extremely athletic lineup.” Head Coach Mike Laird said, “We were still able to get a lot of runners on but left 17 stranded today. Most of our pitchers pitched close to their respective ability levels and showed forward progress. Mailloux and Arroyo paced our hitters. We need to get a couple injured guys back on the field.

Next Up: The Statesmen host the Park Pirates in Oskaloosa on Saturday in a conference doubleheader, with the first contest starting at 1 p.m.