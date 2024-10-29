William Penn Swept by CMU on Homecoming Saturday

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s volleyball team was unable to knock off the league’s top program as it was swept 3-0 by #21 Central Methodist in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Saturday.

WPU (16-14, 6-8 Heart), which fell by scores of 19-25, 17-25, 15-25, was outhit .241-.019.

The hosts fought hard with the Eagles (23-5, 12-2 Heart) in every set, but could not keep pace down the stretch each time.

Alyvia Johnson (Sr., Owatonna, Minn., Business Management) topped the navy and gold offense with six kills, while Cate Hahn (Sr., St. Charles, Mo., Biology) managed five winners in a non-starting role.

Emalee Young (So., O’Fallon, Mo., Nursing) managed 12 assists and Lydia Huston (Jr., Kansas City, Mo., Biology) recorded 10 helpers. Johnson matched Kaya Caprini (Jr., Minneapolis, Minn., Psychology) with 10 digs apiece; Caprini notched two aces as well.

Khiani Jackson (Jr., St. Joseph, Mo., Psychology) and Patricia De Souza (Sr., Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sports Management) both tallied three block assists, while the Statesmen came up just short in blocking, 7-6.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Dubuque next Tuesday to face Clarke in Heart play at 5 p.m.