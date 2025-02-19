William Penn Sweeps Heart Accolades

Oskaloosa–Tori Smith (So., Olympia, Wash., Secondary Education) and Madie Anderson (Sr., Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Elementary Education) gave their team a major boost, and for their efforts they won Heart of America Athletic Conference Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week awards Monday, presented by Musco.

Smith won the Player honor, while Anderson took home the Pitcher recognition after the duo helped William Penn to a 4-2 record last weekend at the NAIA Leadoff Classic. Both are first-time honorees.

Smith owned a .450 batting average with nine hits in 20 at-bats. The sophomore, who had three doubles along with three walks, also drove in two runs and scored four times. She tallied three multi-hit outings. Additionally, she pitched 5 2/3 innings and did not allow an earned run.

Anderson was the staff workhorse at the Classic, going 16 1/3 innings with a jaw-dropping 21 strikeouts against just one walk. The senior was 1-1 with a 2.57 Earned Run Average.

For the year, Smith is hitting .379 (11-for-29) with three doubles, one home run, four RBIs, and six runs scored. Anderson, meanwhile, is 2-1 with a 2.18 ERA in 25 2/3 innings in the circle. She has 32 strikeouts to her credit (four walks), while limiting opponents to a .253 batting average.

WPU has now captured three weekly awards this season.