William Penn Looks To Avoid Tournament Upset

Kansas City, Missouri – Its game day for the William Penn Statesmen Men’s Basketball team.

The team is returning to Municipal Auditorium, where according to the Las Vegas oddsmakers, was predicted last year to take it all, but COVID-19 brought the tournament to a halt.

On Saturday, the team won their opening round game in Park City, Kansas, to punch their ticket into the final 16 of the NAIA tournament.

Tonight, #2 William Penn will take on #15 seed Carroll of Montana. The tip-off is scheduled from 7:15 pm, with the game being televised on MCG Channel 7. The video stream is also available from the NAIA, and the Statesmen Network will have the audio, with Kiley Broadway calling the action.

The team will be shorthanded as starter Kamari Newman won’t be on the floor after being assessed two technical fouls in the opening game.

The tournament’s opening day saw its share of upsets, and the #1 ranked Indiana Wesleyan was upset by conference foe Bethel of Indiana, who was the #16 seed.

#13 Jamestown of North Dakota upended the #4 Faulkner.

Day two of the tournament gets underway at 2 pm on Friday.