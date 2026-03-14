William Penn Falls to No. 10 in NAIA

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s volleyball team slipped a few rungs as the NAIA released its third top-15 poll Wednesday.

WPU (10-5, 6-4 Heart) has dropped to No. 10 in the nation with 56 points.

Eight Heart of America Athletic Conference’s schools are now ranked, led by No. 3 Park. Missouri Valley (No. 5), Mount Mercy (No. 7), and Grand View (No. 15) are also in the top 15. Additionally, Dordt (No. 16), Morningside (No. 18), and Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 19) are in the receiving votes area.

The Master’s (Calif.) continues to be the NAIA’s No. 1 with 100 points and all seven first-place votes, while Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second and Campbellsville (Ky.) is fourth to wrap up the top five.

William Penn hosts Dordt Friday in Heart play at 7 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Volleyball Rating No. 3 — March 11, 2026

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. The Master’s (Calif.) (7)

2. Saint Xavier (Ill.)

3. Park (Mo.)

4. Campbellsville (Ky.)

5. Missouri Valley

6. St. Thomas (Fla.)

7. Mount Mercy

8. Lourdes (Ohio)

9. Westcliff (Calif.)

10. William Penn

11. Ottawa (Ariz.)

12. Bethel (Ind.)

13. Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

14. Reinhardt (Ga.)

15. Grand View

Receiving Votes: Dordt 19, Georgetown (Ky.) 17, Morningside 17, Ottawa (Kan.) 17, Oakland City (Ind.) 9, Governors State (Ill.) 2.