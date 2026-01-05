William Penn Battles in Las Vegas Holiday Tourneys

Las Vegas, Nev.–The Statesmen men’s bowling team ventured west recently as it competed in its annual two-tournament Sin City trip.

Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational

WPU opened up the week by placing 18th out of 60 teams with 7,991 pins in eight regular games at the Glenn Carlson Las Vegas Invitational. Mount Mercy topped the standings with 8,811 pins, while also taking the 16-team bracket play crown.

Louis Pisano of Wisconsin-Whitewater paced the individuals with 1,870 pins.

Aidan Piet (Jr., Meridian, Idaho, Business Management) was the navy and gold’s top roller with a 200.5 average in eight rounds.

Ethan Licht (So., Victor, Iowa, Sports Management) actually posted the squad’s best average as he recorded a 214.0 clip in seven games. The sophomore had four games in the 200s (three with at least 243 pins).

The duo of Noah Kidwell (Jr., Bettendorf, Iowa, Mechanical Engineering) and Brock Alderson (So., Sigourney, Iowa, Biology) averaged 195.7 and 188.0 pins, respectively, in six games each, while Gavin Unger (Fr., Columbus, Neb., Engineering Technology) managed a 204.2 mark in five rounds.

Ethan Zieglowsky (Sr., Washington, Iowa, Biology), at 202.0, and Carter Boley (Sr., Grimes, Iowa, Exercise Science), at 188.0, each started three games, and Lucas Newman (Sr., Bloomington, Minn., Information Technology), at 198.0, started twice.

Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out

William Penn then competed in the Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out, finishing 37th out of 61 programs with 7,905 pins in five regular games and 16 Baker games.

Wichita State (Kan.) was the top qualifier with 9,244 pins, while St. Francis (Ill.) was champion of the roll-off competition.

Carter Street of Wichita State earned the individual gold with 1,192 pins.

At 205.4, Boley led a Statesmen quartet who started all five rounds. Unger (194.6), Piet (186.8), and Licht (179.6) joined Boley in the group.

Alderson averaged 172.5 pins in four games, while Zieglowsky knocked down 182 pins in his lone start.

Next Up: William Penn returns to action on January 17-18 as it travels to Addison, Ill. to compete in the ISBPA Kegel Collegiate Classic.