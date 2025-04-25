West Collects Second-Straight Heart Laurel

Oskaloosa–Xzavion West (Jr., Guthrie, Ky., Undecided) put up big numbers yet again, and was rewarded for those marks as he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week Monday, presented by WinWon.

West won his second career honor (second in a row) after finishing high in several events at two separate meets.

The junior opened the week with three top-10 placings at the Culver-Stockton Invitational last Friday. He was second in the hammer throw at 184-3, while ending up sixth in the shot put (48-0.75) and seventh in the discus (142-7) as well.

One day later at the Mount Mercy DeBacker Invitational, West won the hammer competition with a personal-best 186-8 in addition to taking second in the shot put (49-4.5) and 15th in the discus (110-11).

West currently leads the conference in the hammer, while being fourth in the shot put (50-9.5) and eighth in the discus (142-7).

WPU has earned seven Heart awards this season.