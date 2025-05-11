West Claims Heart Field Athlete of the Meet Laurel as All-Heart Awards Announced

Oskaloosa–Xzavion West (Jr., Guthrie, Ky., Undecided) was rewarded for being the best field athlete during the outdoor league championship as the Heart of America Athletic Conference announced its top awards Monday.

West was named the Heart Men’s Field Athlete of the Meet following a weekend where he scored 19 points over three events. The junior took the hammer throw crown at 193-9, while also placing third in the discus (155-0) and sixth in the shot put at 49-3.

Overall, WPU had three event champions with Showalter Johnson (Sr., Nassau, Bahamas, New Media) claiming the 100-meter dash in 10.41 seconds and D’Artagnon Beaver (Sr., Rockford, Ill., Human Services) topping the 5,000-meter run field in a time of 15:05.24.

Jatavion Pegues of MidAmerica Nazarene won the Heart Track Athlete of the Meet award, while Central Methodist’s Kenny Anderson (Coach) and Tevin Riddle (Assistant Coach) swept the coaching superlatives.

The following are the all-Heart awards won by WPU:

First-team all-Heart (Heart champion)

West–193-9 in the hammer throw

Johnson–10.41 in the 100-meter dash

Beaver–15:05.24 in the 5,000-meter run

Third-team all-Heart (Third place)

West–155-0 in the discus

Johnson–21.38 in the 200-meter dash

Micah Mills (So., Houston, Texas, Psychology)–46-9.5 in the triple jump

Nick Marshall (Jr., Glenpool, Okla., Human Services)–171-3 in the hammer throw

4×800-meter relay–7:44.69

Honorable-mention all-Heart (Fourth through sixth place)

Anthony Weaver (So., Demopolis, Ala., Mechanical Engineering)–46-4 in the triple jump (4th)

Weaver–22-2.25 in the long jump (4th)

Carson Springer (So., Grimes, Iowa, Business Management)–9:53.63 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (4th)

4×100-meter relay–42.42 (4th)

4×100-meter relay (WOMEN)–48.38 (4th)

West–43-9 in the shot put (6th)

John Webb (So., Dothan, Ala., Mechanical Engineering)–45-3 in the triple jump (6th)