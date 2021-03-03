Training Helps Firefighters Be Better Prepared

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The smoke was dense, and the tension was real, as firefighters from around the county took the opportunity to train further and hone their skills needed to help save lives.

A donated home has allowed many different first responders from the fire department and law enforcement, and more to train in various tactics.

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Jeff Swanson explained that the recent training allowed the department to evaluate how the department responds to a call, spacing out the arrival of various units just as it would happen in a real-world scenario.

The event allowed everyone to evaluate how they operate and evaluate the response.

It also allowed individual firefighters who may want to advance their career an opportunity to command a fire scene and better understand what is involved.

Swanson believes that the training was a tremendous success for the department’s members by allowing them to get a better perspective. “In these training events like this, we caution everybody that there are going to be mistakes, but that, quite frankly, this is the time to make mistakes so we can correct them when the real event comes along.”

The department has a reserve staff made up of community members, and Swanson explained that the department is a great way to become involved with the community and help protect it.