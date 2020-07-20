The Southern Iowa Fair Is A Go

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The 2020 version of the Southern Iowa Fair is a go, and the Fair Board has placed safety as one of its top priorities.

The event is one of the oldest fairs in the State of Iowa, getting its start in 1852. It was the home to the Iowa State Fair for a couple of times in 1856 and 1859 before it eventually settled in Des Moines.

The Iowa State Fair has been canceled in the past. It was canceled once for the Worlds Fair held in 1898 and becoming a victim to World War 2 from 1942 – 1945.

With the Iowa State Fair’s cancellation in 2020, Mahaska County’s Queen Hannah Koellner will serve a second term as both Mahaska County and Iowa State Fair Queen, after she was selected as the Iowa State Fair Queen last year.

Southern Iowa Fairboard President Shawn Van Englelenhoven said the board started in limbo to see what would happen regarding COVID-19.

They eventually sat down with ISU Extension, public health, and emergency management to see everyone’s thoughts.

“Our thoughts all along was to have a fair if we can,” said Van Englelenhoven, as long as it was possible with the restrictions in place. There was a poll, with the options being a usual fair, while another was to have a “show and go,” while the third option was a virtual or no fair.

The board didn’t want to rush into making a decision, and took a more wait and see approach.

So, for visitors’ safety to the fair this year, places like the Pavillion will be sanitized every night, hand sanitizer stations will be made available, and recommended social distancing guidelines will be posted.

For those larger spaces without animals, a fogger with a sanitizing solution will be used. Each group of participants will wipe down their areas.

The fair board has hired extra staff to help clean and sanitize the other public areas.

The Southern Iowa Fair officially gets underway at 4 pm on Monday, July 20th, with a party at the free stage that includes music by Small Town Superheros.

One setback for this year was the carnival. The owner became ill with COVID-19, and they had to cancel.

The Southern Iowa Fair staff got to work and found some local individuals who had rides and other entertainment equipment to come in and provide those amenities.

Joe Milledge of 96.7 Thunder County KIIC has also played a significant role in bringing fun and entertainment to the Southern Iowa Fair this year.

“We began working with the fair board three years ago when they approached us about partnering with them on bringing big-name acts to town,” said Milledge. “It’s been a great partnership, and we look forward to continuing with the fair board’s progressive, forward-looking vision. It’s not only great for our listeners to connect with the artists they hear on the radio day in and day out – but they don’t have to drive 60 miles or to a casino to take in great entertainment. ”

“What has amazed me the most is how they can keep the ticket price within a reasonable, affordable range – which is why they can sell so many and make it work for Oskaloosa,” added Milledge.

This year, Oskaloosa welcomes Diamond Rio to the Southern Iowa Fair stage, and tickets are still available at the door, but you can get a discount if you purchase them early.

Other grandstand attractions this year include the USMTS Summer Classic Race on Tuesday, while Wednesday brings the Caleb Hammond Memorial Race.

You can get a complete schedule of events, and find out more about the Southern Iowa Fair by visiting on their website or their Facebook page