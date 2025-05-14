Ten Statesmen Collect NAIA Scholar-Athlete Laurels

Oskaloosa–Ten members of the William Penn softball team were recognized for their academic achievements by being named 2025 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Leading the way were Laila Smith (So., Olympia, Wash., Elementary Education), Tori Smith (So., Olympia, Wash., Secondary Education), and Emily Winkler (Jr., North Platte, Neb., Exercise Science), each achieving a flawless 4.00 Grade Point Average as the spring semester began.

Peyton Naranjo (So., Ripon, Calif., Biology) followed closely behind with an outstanding 3.95 GPA, while Madisyn Tracy (Jr., Joplin, Mo., Nursing) also excelled with a 3.93, as both surpassed the 3.9 mark.

Chelsey Huff (Sr., Douds, Iowa, Exercise Science) continued the strong academic showing with a 3.80 GPA, and Abby Thompson (Sr., Keokuk, Iowa, Secondary Education) earned a 3.70 GPA.

Rounding out the list were Emily Bryant (Sr., University Place, Wash., Nursing) and Bailee Rinn (Jr., Omaha, Neb., Biology) with 3.55 GPAs, along with Liz Espinosa (Sr., Perris, Calif., Wellness and Recreation) at 3.53–each maintaining strong academic performance.

Huff is now a three-time recipient, while Braynt, Rinn, Tracy, and Winkler are all two-time recipients. Laila Smith, Tori Smith, Naranjo, Thompson, and Espinosa are receiving the honor for the first time.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.