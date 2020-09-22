Supervisor Candidates Offer Insight Before Wednesday Night Forum

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Four candidates are running to be Supervisor in Mahaska County.

Those four candidates are broken down into two distinct and separate contests. The election is November 3rd, 2020.

The first contest has challenger Democrat Kathryn Kaul-Goodman facing Republican incumbent Mark Groenendyk. The second race has Republican Chuck Webb facing Democrat Lisa Ossian for the unexpired two-year term.

Oskaloosa News will be hosting a candidate forum on Wednesday, September 23rd, with Goodman and Groenendyk beginning at 7 pm. Questions will be primarily from the public.

Webb and Ossian will take the stage at 8 pm and are scheduled until 9 pm. At that point, we’ve invited all candidates to return to the stage for any follow-up questions the public may not have had the opportunity to ask previously.

A live stream of the forum is also planned and would be available on the Oskaloosa News Facebook page.

We are sharing all the interviews with the Supervisor candidates, listing them in alphabetical order.

Oskaloosa News will host a second candidate forum for Iowa Senate District 40 between Republican incumbent Ken Rozenboom and Democratic challenger Lance Roorda on Thursday evening. That forum also has a 7 pm start time.

Kathryn Kaul-Goodman



Mark Groenendyk



Lisa Ossian

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chuck Webb

