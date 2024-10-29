Statesmen Unable to Score in Season Finale

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s soccer team gave one of the best teams in the league a tough fight in its season finale, but came up short in a 1-0 defeat to Benedictine in Heart of America Athletic Conference play Saturday.

William Penn (3-8-6, 1-7-3 Heart) challenged Benedictine (12-5-1, 9-2 Heart), only losing the shots battle by a 20-14 deficit.

The navy and gold struggled to mount much offense in the first half, recording only four shots, while the Ravens tallied their lone goal before halftime. Madeline Danielson (Sr., La Crescent, Minn., Biology) stopped a BC penalty shot, but the ball bounced right back to the Raven player who put away the rebound at the 33:38 mark.

Searching for the equalizer, the home squad tallied 10 shots in the second half, but unfortunately couldn’t beat the goalkeeper.

Lilly Cote (Jr., Sioux City, Iowa, Psychology) and Emma Brandt (So., Cologne, Germany, Sports Management) guided the Statesmen offense with five shots apiece, while Danielson was busy with nine saves in the final game of her career.

“The team showed that we can compete with some top-end programs in certain moments of the season, and that’s a big positive to take away from the season,” said Head Coach Kaleb Preston. “I’m really appreciative of the team for trusting me right away. It didn’t fall into place this year, but we will be back stronger.”