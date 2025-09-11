Statesmen Take Sixth in Season Opener

Marshall, Mo.–The William Penn men’s golf team had a solid showing, placing sixth in the Missouri Valley Invitational to open the 2025-2026 campaign Monday and Tuesday.

WPU posted a three-round score of 875 (294-287-294) at the par-72 Indian Foothills Golf Course. Missouri Valley took first at 813 (266-274-273).

Felipe Suarez of Missouri Valley topped the 93-player field at 199 (65-68-66).

Mario Palain (Fr., Zaragoza, Spain, Business Management) paced the Statesmen as he tied for sixth with a score of four-under 212 (72-69-71). The freshman, who managed 14 birdies overall, never finished a round over par.

Archie Branks (Fr., Sydney, Australia, Sports Management) was next for William Penn, tying for 21st at 218 (74-71-73). Five of his 10 birdies came in the second round of competition.

Alvaro Rodriguez (So., Gijon, Spain, Business Management), who recorded six birdies over the two days, tied for 33rd with a 222 (73-75-74).

Samuel Arnaud (Fr., Saint-Maur-des-Fosses, France, Biology) tied for 36th as he shot 223 (75-72-76). His seven birdies were evenly distributed, including two in the first round, three in the second, and two more in the third.

With rounds of 75-76-80, Tyler Pedretti (So., Upland, Calif., Business Management) tied for 61st at 231 to complete the Statesmen lineup. He posted the squad’s lone eagle of the tournament, doing so on Hole No. 15 of his first round. The sophomore tallied six birdies as well.

Clay Morse (Jr., Sigourney, Iowa, Business Management) competed as an individual, tying for 72nd with a score of 235 (76-81-78). The junior finished with five birdies through the competition.

“I really could not be more pleased with the way the men’s team started the season this week,” Head Coach Darin Fisher said. “Both Missouri Valley and William Woods have national tournament-caliber teams, so hats off to them for as well as they played. We have a very young team, and I feel like we showed a lot of talent. I saw some younger kids show toughness right away, battle through adversity, and really energize the team.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to McPherson, Kan. next Monday and Tuesday to compete in the Central Kansas Classic. Play will be contested at Turkey Creek Golf Course.