Statesmen Split Doubleheader in Atchison

Atchison, Kan.– The William Penn softball team traveled to Atchison, Kansas, for a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader against Benedictine. The Statesmen and Ravens split the two-game series, with William Penn taking game one before Benedictine responded with a five-inning victory in game two.

WPU 2, BC 1

Game one was highlighted by a strong performance from Tori Smith (Jr., Olympia, Wash., Secondary Education) in the circle. Tori Smith tossed a complete game, surrendering an early run in the second inning before shutting down the Ravens the rest of the way. She finished with six strikeouts in the outing.

The navy and gold plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead. Mckenna Vasser (Fr., Rochester, Wash., Business Management) reached on an error, allowing Austin Hitchner (Fr., McKenna, Wash., Secondary Education) to score and tie the game at 1-1.

Still in the top of the fifth, Marin Frazee (Jr., Sioux City, Iowa, Exercise Science) tripled to right-center, scoring McKenna Vasser and giving the Statesmen a 2-1 lead. WPU would hold on the rest of the way to secure the game one victory.

BC 11, WPU 3

William Penn struck first in game two, as Laila Smith (Jr., Olympia, Wash., Elementary Education) drove in a run on a groundout in the top of the first inning, scoring Marin Frazee to give the Statesmen an early 1-0 lead.

Benedictine quickly answered in the bottom of the first inning, erupting for 8 runs to take a commanding 8-1 lead.

In the top of the third, WPU chipped away at the Ravens’ lead as Marin Frazee came through once again, advancing and scoring on a wild pitch to give the Statesmen their second run.

Tori Smith delivered an RBI sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Laila Gutierrez (Jr., Seminole, Texas, Business Management) to tag up and bring in a run, cutting WPU’s deficit to 8-3.

The Ravens added three more runs over the remaining innings, securing an 11-3 victory in five innings.

Up Next: William Penn travels to Parkville, Mo., to face Park in a Heart doubleheader on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.