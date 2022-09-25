Statesmen Shut Out Evangel on the Road

Springfield, Mo.–The Statesmen women’s soccer team was exceptional with its few chances, defeating Evangel 5-0 in a Heart of America Athletic Conference contest Saturday.

William Penn (2-4-1, 2-1-1 Heart) was outshot by Evangel (3-7, 0-4 Heart) 15-9, including a 12-8 deficit in shots on goal, but the visitors took advantage of their opportunities, including in the first 45 minutes.

The navy and gold kicked off the game fast, as at the 4:51 mark Kaitlin Falaney (Sr., Ottawa, Ill., Sports Management) finished off a pass from Mia Ammons (Fr., Black Diamond, Wash., Business Management). WPU then earned a penalty kick off a Valor foul in the box in the 17th minute and captain Taylor Witthauer (Jr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) found the back of the net on her free try.

The Statesmen kept the scoring coming as Abby Wammock (So., Yakima, Wash., Biology) punched home a goal off an assist from Witthauer at the 28:12 mark. Five minutes later, Lilly Cote (Fr., Sioux City, Iowa, Undecided) found the net via another centering pass from Witthauer to go up 4-0 at half.

Falaney shut the door on Evangel in the 53rd minute as she scored her second goal of the day on a breakaway. Falaney was one of three players with two shots, while Wammock was also one of three with one attempt.

Defensively, Madeline Danielson (So., La Crescent, Minn., Exercise Science) was terrific between the pipes, keeping Evangel off the scoreboard with 10 saves in the shutout.

“We played a very good game today” Head Coach Andy Commins said “It was great to see the players implementing concepts we worked on in training. “Maddie Danielson had a fantastic game in the goal, recording a shutout. While our attacking players took advantage of our opportunities. Our focus now is the next game, we have a quick turn around with a tough game against Benedictine Tuesday.”

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa this Tuesday to host Benedictine in Heart action at 5 p.m.