Statesmen Show Well in Show-Me State

Fayette, Mo.–Xzavion West (Sr., Guthrie, Ky., Psychology) notched an event win as the William Penn men’s track and field team continued its outdoor campaign at the Central Methodist Invitational Thursday and Friday.

West placed in the top 10 in three separate events, headlined by a victory in the hammer throw at 199-10. The senior was also second in the shot put at 52-10.75 and seventh in the discus at 137-6.

Myrhon Addison (Fr., Glennville, Ga., Sports Management) was a three-time top-10 finisher as well, led by bronze in the shot put (51-7.25). The freshman also took fifth in the discus (149-7) and ninth in the hammer throw (154-10).

Keena Taylor (Fr., St. Petersburg, Fla., Business Management) matched Addison with a third-place effort, doing so in the 100-meter dash in 10.45 seconds.

Micah Mills (Jr., Houston, Texas, Psychology) was next, taking seventh in the triple jump at 46-7.5, while also ending up 12th in the long jump at 21-8.

Gavin Huff (Jr., Mascoutah, Ill., Mechanical Engineering), in eight place in the 1,500-meter run (4:06.06), and Youssef Hamed (Jr., Al Wakrah, Qatar, Business Management), in ninth place in the 200-meter dash (21.57), also recorded top-10 finishes at the Invitational.

Nicholas Knowles II (Fr., Nassau, Bahamas, Business Management) just missed placing in the top 10 as was 11th in the triple jump (46-0).

Travaughn Robbins-Hall (So., Lauderhill, Fla., Software Engineering) produced a pair of top-half finishes, hitting the line in 30th place in the 100 (11.08) and 38th in the 200 (22.75).

Frederick Kolla Nguimdo (Jr., Wheaton, Md., Secondary Education) guided the remaining WPU athletes with a 16th-place effort in the hammer throw (142-5), while Sean Knockel (Sr., New Sharon, Iowa, Physical Education) was 18th in the 400-meter dash (50.09).

Brayden Veiseth Fr., New Sharon, Iowa, Industrial Technology) and Waulfret Morales (Fr., Ottumwa, Iowa, Physical Education) joined Huff in the 1,500 with Veiseth finishing 23rd (4:20.28) and Morales placing 27th (4:22.64).

“We had a lighter crew, but they still held their own and started executing some of what we have been practicing,” Head Coach Victoria Vinokur said. “We had really big performances from some freshmen; they showed what they have been working hard towards.”

Next Up: William Penn will split up its team next weekend. Some individuals will head to Cedar Rapids Friday and Saturday for the Mount Mercy Mustang Carnival and Open, while others will travel to Des Moines Saturday for the Drake Jim Duncan Invitational.