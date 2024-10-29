Statesmen Settle for Draw in Regular Season Finale

Oskaloosa—William Penn men’s soccer kept a clean sheet, but failed to score as well in a 0-0 draw against Benedictine in a Heart of America Athletic Conference matchup Saturday.

#8 WPU (14-2-2, 8-2-1 Heart) led the offensive charge, outshooting Benedictine (9-4-4, 4-2-4 Heart) 14-10. With the #2 seed in the Heart Tournament already secured, the Statesmen are set to host the Heart Tournament Quarterfinals in Oskaloosa on Wednesday, November 6 against an opponent to be determined.

The home team got off to a slow start with only three tallies in the first half, but came out stronger in the second with 11 attempts. Unfortunately, the navy and gold were unable to put a try into the netting, but also kept BC from scoring as well.

Hugo Cornish (So., Sydney, Australia, Business Management) and Connor O’Reilly (Jr., Letterkenny, Ireland, General Accounting) spearheaded the attack with four strikes apiece.

Sean Bohan (Sr., Dublin, Ireland, Business Management) was unmovable in goal, making five saves to preserve the clean sheet.

“We wanted to get a positive result to end the regular season, but we didn’t do enough in front of the goal,” said Head Coach Simon Brown. “However, we still give ourselves a good grade for the regular season in general. We need to now focus on the Heart playoffs before we head to the national tournament.”