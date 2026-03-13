Statesmen of the Week: Keoni Young and Shannon Van Rheenen

Oskaloosa–Baseball player Keoni Young (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Exercise Science) and softball player Shannon Van Rheenen (Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Nursing) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of March 2-8.

Young hit .500 (4-for-8) as the Statesmen dropped a pair of one-run games to Central Methodist last Saturday. In the opener, the senior was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Young then again went 2-for-4 in the nightcap, driving in one run and scoring once himself.

Van Rheenen posted a 1-0 record with a 1.91 Earned Run Average last week. She opened by defeating College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 9-3 last Thursday. In the complete-game victory, the freshman allowed just one earned run on five hits and two walks.

The following day, Van Rheenen appeared twice in relief, giving up only two runs on four hits in four innings out of the bullpen. She struck out a pair of batters against Dakota Wesleyan as well.