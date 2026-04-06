Statesmen of the Week: Abraham Arroyo and Laila Smith

Oskaloosa–Baseball player Abraham Arroyo (Grad., Camuy, P.R., Master’s of Sports Management) and softball player Laila Smith (Jr., Olympia, Wash., Elementary Education) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of March 23-29.

Arroyo hit .524 (11-for-21) for the week, including producing three doubles and one home run. The graduate student, who posted an .810 slugging percentage and a .542 on-base clip (also had one walk and one hit-by-pitch), finished with six runs and five RBIs. He was good for one sacrifice fly, one sacrifice bunt, and one stolen base as well.

Of his six games, Arroyo tallied four multi-hit showings with a week-best three base knocks against Peru State last Sunday. He also drove in three runs and scored three times versus Park last Tuesday.

Smith owned a .400 batting average (4-for-10) with one double and two home runs, along with six RBIs and two runs scored. She amassed a 1.100 slugging mark and a .500 on-base percentage that featured three walks.

Her week was headlined by a three-run home run against Grand View last Saturday. Additionally, she cleared the fence last Sunday versus Graceland.