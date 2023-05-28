Statesmen Finish Sixth in Commissioner’s Cup Standings

Oskaloosa–The William Penn athletics department used four league crowns to improve its overall position as the final 2022-20223 Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings were released Friday.

WPU finished sixth out of 14 institutions with a rating of .587, while Grand View won the Cup at .796. Central Methodist was not far behind with a second-place mark of .782.

The Commissioner’s Cup is an all-sports award that further recognizes the achievements of its student-athletes and member institutions.

William Penn’s sixth-place showing, which is one spot higher than a year ago, is highlighted by titles in men’s basketball, men’s bowling, men’s lacrosse, and women’s golf.

Men’s volleyball and women’s bowling both posted runner-up finishes as well. A third-place effort from women’s volleyball (14 teams) and fourth-place points from men’s wrestling (13 teams) headlined the rest of WPU’s athletic offerings.

The Heart’s 14 schools earn points for the Cup for their finish in the 25 Heart sponsored sports of: men’s cross country, women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, men’s indoor track and field, women’s indoor track and field, men’s volleyball, men’s wrestling, women’s wrestling, cheer, dance, men’s bowling, women’s bowling, baseball, softball, men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s outdoor track and field, and women’s outdoor track and field.

Each conference regular season champion or championship event winner earns a maximum amount of points based on the amount of teams participating in that sport. Then that number is divided by the amount of teams participating in that sport.

For example, as the Heart’s men’s basketball champion, William Penn earned 14 points out of 14 teams competing.

14/14 = 1.00 (First Place)

13/14 = .929 (Second Place)

1/14 = .714 (14th Place)

To compile the final Cup standings, each school’s percentage in each sport they compete in is added up and divided by the amount of total sports in which they compete. Final results are an average cumulative finish for each institution in every Heart sport that they sponsor.

2022-2023 Heart Commissioner’s Cup Standings (FINAL)

1. Grand View–.796

2. Central Methodist–.782

3. MidAmerica Nazarene–.731

4. Benedictine–.698

5. Mount Mercy–.611

6. William Penn–.587

7. Baker–.574

8. Evangel–.510

9. Missouri Valley–.444

9. Peru State–.444

11. Park–.435

12. Clarke–.424

13. Culver-Stockton–.369

14. Graceland–.285