Statesmen Finish Second at TPC Deere Run Event

Silvis, Ill. — Hosting at the exquisite TPC Deere Run Golf Course, the William Penn women’s golf team played host to 12 other squad Monday and Tuesday. The demanding course, coupled with some tough wind, challenged the entire field. The Statesmen had done enough through the first day to hold a lead, but Bellevue was stronger in the closing round. Taking 30 strokes off their score, the Bruins claimed the first-place trophy. The Statesmen placed second at the event and had two players in the top 10 in the individual standings.

The scores on Day One favored the navy and gold as they delivered a total team score of 341. The effort was led by Alexis Guimaraes (Sr., San Ramon, Calif., Psychology), who was tied for first overall with a round of 83. Carlee Frayne (Fr., Garner, Iowa, Sports Management) was just two shots off with an 85, while sister Bailee Frayne (Jr., Garner, Iowa, Elementary Education) was next with a round of 86. Jaclyn Wojchiechowski (So., Graytown, Ohio, Business Management) put up an 87, while Julia Hippely (Jr., Huron, Ohio General Accounting) had a round of 89. Davenport was second with a total score of 356 after the opening 18 hole, while Bellevue was third with a 358.

Day Two dawned and William Penn still shot well as a team. Guimaraes added just one lone stroke to her score, as her second round of 84 set her up with a total score of 167. Bailee Frayne dropped her score by one to shoot an 85, giving her a grand total of 171. Wojchiechowski was next with a score of 90, good for a total of 177. Hippely had a round of 91 for a two-day total of 179, with Carlee Frayne putting up a 92 for a combined score of 177.

With a total score of 350, the nine-shot difference opened the door for Bellevue. The Bruins shot a 328, a far cry from their 358 on day one. That gave Bellevue a final team score of 686, good for first place, as WPU settled for second and a team score of 691. Davenport came in third with a total score of 696, as it took its first day score of 356 down to 340 on Day Two.

Guimaraes finished third overall as Dominika Gradecka of Bellevue won with a total score of 160 (83, 77). Hannah Meloche of Davenport was second with a total score of 165 (83, 82). Bailee Frayne was seventh at the event, Carlee Frayne and Wojchiechowski were both tied for 11th, and Hippely was tied for 17th.

“After a strong first day, the second round was obviously not the finish we wanted, but ultimately it was a great learning experience for us on one of the best courses in the country,” said Head Coach Bailey Rimes. “There are a lot of great things to take away from this tournament, including our second team’s 15-stroke improvement from the first day to the second. It is early in the season and we look forward to using what we learned throughout this tournament to fine-tune our program.”

Next Event: The navy and gold will travel next to the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic at Lincoln Park East Course in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The event will take place over April 12-13.