Statesmen Fall Short in Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out

Las Vegas, Nev.–The William Penn women’s bowling team finished short of the playoff battle as it competed at the Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out Friday and Saturday.

The Statesmen placed 12th out of 38 teams in qualifying with 7,471 pins in five regular games and 20 Baker games. Mount Mercy headed qualifying with 7,953 pins, while Saint Xavier (Ill.) won the eight-team playoff.

Brooke Salzman of Mount Mercy paced all individual bowlers in qualifying, averaging 225.8 (1,129 pins).

Sammantha Meyers (Sr., Rockford, Ill., Elementary Education) delivered another standout performance, finishing 11th overall with a 203.6 average (1,018 pins) across five games. Danielle Fincham (So., Suprise, Ariz., Exercise Science) also played all five games, posting a 176.8 average, while Lucy Mitchell (So., Poulsbo, Wash., Psychology and Human Services) rolled a 172.4 average across her five rounds.

Caitlin Radliff (Sr., Belleville, Ill., Software Engineering) averaged 184.3 over three games, while Olivia Nolte (Sr., Atkins, Iowa, Elementary Education) contributed with a 178.0 average in her three starts.

Victoria Potter (Sr., Yuma, Ariz., Psychology) averaged 191.0 in two games, while Isabel Diaz (Sr., Kissimmee, Fla., Fine Arts) and Olivia Pilcher (Jr., Ottumwa, Iowa, Exercise Science) bowled one game each, scoring 144 and 138, respectively.

Next Up: William Penn is off during the month of January, returning to action February 1-2 at the NAIA Weekend #1 and NAIA Weekend #2 in Lawrence, Kan.