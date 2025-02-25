Statesmen Cruises Past Michigan-Dearborn in Season Opener

Beverly Hills, Mich.–The William Penn men’s lacrosse team wasted no time making a statement in its 2025 season opener, overpowering Michigan-Dearborn 24-8 in non-conference action Monday.

The Statesmen (1-0) controlled the game from the opening whistle, outshooting the Wolverines (1-1) 67-22.

Breck Putzier (Sr., Minneapolis, Minn., Exercise Science) set the tone early, scoring in the first minute off an assist from Everett Breniser (Fr., Centennial, Colo., Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management). Just two minutes later, WPU rattled off three more goals in quick succession–Nate Blasingame (Sr., Portland, Ore., Business Management) found the net off a feed from Kenny Bohney (Jr., Moorhead, Minn.), followed by Putzier scoring off another Bohney assist, and Bohney adding an unassisted goal.

The offensive onslaught continued as William Penn extended its lead to 6-0 before allowing a Michigan-Dearborn goal. That brief lapse didn’t slow the Statesmen down, as they closed the quarter with five more goals. By the end of the opening period, Putzier had already racked up four goals and an assist, while Bohney contributed three goals and two assists.

Momentum dipped slightly in the second quarter, with WPU managing just two goals—Putzier striking again off a Bohney assist and Max Standage (Sr., Gilbert, Ariz., Business Management) netting a man-down goal unassisted. The Wolverines played even with the navy and gold, also scoring twice in the second quarter.

Coming out of halftime, WPU found its rhythm once again, outscoring Michigan-Dearborn 6-2 in the third period. Putzier remained relentless, tallying three more goals and an assist to push the lead further out of reach.

The final quarter saw a balanced effort, with William Penn closing the game on a 5-3 scoring edge. Garrett Katrana (Fr., Parker, Colo., Industrial Technology) notched his second goal of the game to start the period, while Blasingame capped the scoring off a Katrana assist.

Putzier led the charge with a dominant performance, firing 17 shots and finishing with eight goals, two assists, and five caused turnovers. Max Taylor (Sr., Minneapolis, Minn., Business Management) added four goals, while Blasingame and Bohney each posted hat tricks. Bohney also assisted four times. Katrana and Breniser contributed two goals apiece as well.

Defensively, Standage was a force by collecting 13 ground balls to help WPU dominate that category 48-25. The Statesmen also controlled possession, winning 24 of 34 faceoffs, with Bryce Campbell (Jr., Boise, Idaho) going 9-for-12 and Kameron Brown (So., Woodinville, Wash., Business Management) finishing 13-for-20.

William Penn excelled in transition, completing 18 of 19 clears, while their defense stifled Michigan-Dearborn, limiting the Wolverines to just 15 successful clears on 27 attempts. The Statesmen also capitalized on turnovers, winning that battle 26-12.

“Proud of the guys for their intensity tonight and excited to see how this team continues to grow,” Head Coach Luke Christiansen said. “This group has the potential to do some great things.”

Next Up: William Penn remains in Beverly Hills, Mich., for a quick turnaround, taking on Madonna Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.