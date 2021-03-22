Statesmen Compete in 20th Annual Leatherneck Classic

Davenport–The William Penn bowling teams took a trip to Davenport to compete in the 20th annual Leatherneck Classic.

Unfortunately, the Statesmen teams were unable to keep their momentum from last weekend as both teams missed qualifying for the championship tournament. The men’s team finished in 16th of 32 while the women finished 12th of 25.

The men’s varsity team got off to a slow start, bowling to a 13th place positioning after the first two games on Saturday. That was the highest place they reached for the rest of the day, ending Saturday sitting in 16th place following their fifth game.

The women’s team had a little bit more success, but likewise, got off to a slow start. The navy and gold were fourth from last following the first varsity game of day 1, but worked themselves all the way up into 12th after game 3. They found themselves in the same position at the end of game 5.

Sunday’s baker games didn’t treat the Statesmen too much better as both the men’s and women’s teams held 12th place at the end of three rounds of baker contests. The Statesmen women locked down the 12th spot all day, finishing in 12th at the end of every round of baker play and just missing the eight team cut by 211 total pins. The men’s team finished in 16th for the day, missing the eight team cut by about 220 pins.

What’s Next: The Statesmen men will find themselves back in action in just a few days as they compete in NAIA nationals in Sterling Heights, Mich. The women’s team will have just under a month off as they prepare for USBC Single Sectionals.