Smith Earns Heart’s Duer Award Nomination

Oskaloosa–William Penn softball player Laila Smith (Olympia, Wash., Elementary Education) will represent the Heart of America Athletic Conference as she was named the league’s 2024-2025 A.O. Duer Award recipient Tuesday.

The A.O. Duer Scholarship Award has been presented by the NAIA since 1967 to one male and one female junior student-athlete in any sport who have excelled in scholarship, character, and citizenship. A.O. Duer was a long-standing executive secretary for the NAIA.

“I am so honored to have been selected as the female recipient of the Heart’s Duer Award,” Smith said. “This award means a lot to me as I have always strived to do my best in every aspect of my life. I want to thank all my professors, coaches, mentors, classmates, teammates, and my family for helping me achieve this award and shape who I am today.”

She parlayed success in the classroom, on the diamond, and as a leader to earn the recognition. Smith, who recently concluded her sophomore year at WPU, was a first-team all-Heart selection and NAIA Second-Team All-American this spring. She batted .382 (55-for-144) with 13 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 33 runs scored–all team highs, while also notching 10 doubles. She recorded a .722 slugging percentage and a .480 on-base mark that included 27 walks.

The owner of a perfect 4.0 Grade Point Average, Smith is the President of the University’s Education Club. She also volunteers for numerous other organizations and events on campus and in the community.

Smith will now be considered for the NAIA’s national award. The national winner will be announced in September as part of the NAIA’s National Awards Day. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship that their institution will used towards his/her’s tuition or other approved expenses.

What Others Say About Laila:

“Laila is the embodiment of everything I could hope for in a student-athlete. Her leadership style is both subtle and powerful.” — Amy Andreassen, WPU Faculty Member

“Laila is one of the most competitive yet compassionate people I have ever coached. She has a standard of excellence within herself and attacks each day with a mission to succeed.” — Laura North, WPU Head Softball Coach

“What sets Ms. Smith apart is her genuine care for others. She treats everyone with respect, seeks out opportunities to grow, and models the dispositions we hope to see in future educators.” — Jamie Nelson, WPU Faculty Member

“Laila is one of the greatest individuals we have to represent our institution, and I am proud to be her coach.” — Katie Crogan, WPU Assistant Softball Coach

“In all areas—academics, athletics, leadership, and service—Laila is the embodiment of what it means to be a student-athlete.” — Jennifer Peterson, WPU Faculty Member