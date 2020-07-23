Siblings Serve Up Summer Taste To Support Law Enforcement

Oskaloosa, Iowa – It’s been a typical hot and humid summer here in Iowa, making for thirsty travelers.

Sister and brother Banx and Bond Blackwell set up their stand along North 8th in Oskaloosa, serving lemonade and fresh baked goods and homemade dog treats.

They accepted donations to go to local law enforcement in honor of Ian Barnhart, and Ian’s dad made a stop to the stand.

Now in their fifth year of raising funds, Banx chose law enforcement this year to support. “I chose law enforcement this year for the donations because the officers have continued to work hard during COVID.”

Bond added, “I wanted to help the police officers because they help my mommy at work.”

The duo was successful and raised $380, and the supplies were starting to run low. They intended to use the money to make goodie bags for the officers and deputies that contained food, energy drinks, and other items.

They were about to close down, and a customer pulled up, and it made it an even $400 for them, but then the donations kept coming in. In total, they raised $545 for law enforcement officers and made goodie bags for them.

There was enough leftover, so they ordered pizza for the entire law center for lunch and dinner.