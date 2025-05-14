Seven Garner NAIA Scholar-Athlete Recognition

Oskaloosa–Seven members of the William Penn baseball team were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements by being named 2025 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Leading the group was Marco Ayala (Sr., San Francisco, Calif., New Media), who posted an impressive 3.87 Grade Point Average entering the spring semester.

Hayden Vandenberg (Fr., West Burlington, Iowa, Physical Education) followed closely with a 3.79 GPA, while Adrian Ayala (So., Omaha, Neb., Exercise Science) and Ryne Chamberlin (Sr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sports Management) also earned distinction with marks of 3.69 and 3.67, respectively.

Zach Otten (Sr., Mapleton, Ill., Business Management) (3.63), Moise Cordero (So., Burlington, Iowa, Biology) (3.60), and Aiden North (So., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Industrial Technology) (3.51) rounded out the list of high-achieving student-athletes.

This marks the first time receiving this honor for all recipients.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.