SCRAA Sets Fair Market Value For Additional Land For Regional Airport

Pella, Iowa – The South Central Regional Airport was in Session on January 27th, 2021, with four of its members present, while two, Jim Hansen and Sid Pinney, were absent.

SCRAA staff included Pella City Manager Mike Nardini, and via phone was Oskaloosa City Manager Mike Schrock, Amy Beattie, SCRAA legal counsel, and Jerry Searle, HDR Engineering.

The meeting was held virtually due to the health risks associated with COVID-19.

After approval of the minutes from October 28th, 2020, the Board moved into a closed session to consider the purchase or sale of particular real estate.

John Bandstra indicated that he wasn’t forwarded the information that would be discussed in the closed session, and upon discovery, it appeared that Bandstra hadn’t been forwarded the information. He was sent the information and the meeting continued.

The Board approved the fair market value of land owned by David Miles Prine in the amount of $446,500.

Lastly, the Board heard from Nardini in regard to the current budget, with the largest expenses such as the annual audit and insurance yet to come. Those expenses typically happen in March.

With that, the Board adjourned.