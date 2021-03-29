SCRAA Approves Lease And Hears Financial Statement

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The South Central Regional Airport Agency (SCRAA) Board met in a virtual meeting this past week to consider a land lease and to be updated on the entity’s financial status.

The Board considered renting land it now owns to Leland Van Kooten for $30,510 until February 28, 2022. That amount and terms of the lease are similar to those previously for that property.

The Board approved the lease with Van Kooten for the upcoming year.

During the financial breakdown of the Agency, Mike Nardini, staff from the City of Pella, said the Agency was now receiving money from land lease, and those funds were being used for the operating expense.

This past year, the SCRAA has spent $2,860,000.00, with most of that money spent primarily on land acquisition.

The Board also heard from HDR Engineering, including appraisals for three additional landowners, and those would then be submitted to the FAA for review.

In other business, the SCRAA has moved its scheduled board meetings to the 4th Tuesday of each month, beginning at 6 pm.