Schwery Reaches Final at Central Last Chance Invite

Pella–Jesse Schwery (Sr., Panama, Iowa, History) closed out the regular season with an appearance in the championship match as William Penn competed in the Central Last Chance Invitational Friday.

Schwery won his first three matches as he advanced for a shot at the 285-pound title. Unfortunately, the senior came up short against Kyler Hall of Central to finish second with a 3-1 record.

Skylar Young (So., Eddyville, Iowa, Secondary Education) also posted multiple victories, pinning two foes at 285 pounds.

125-pounder Gentry Walston (So., New Sharon, Iowa, Human Resource Management) earned one fall victory, while Anthony Hackman (So., Shelley, Idaho, Psychology) had his hand raised once at 197 pounds as well.

“This was a great opportunity for our younger wrestlers to get some matches at the end of the season, while allowing other guys to compete for varsity spots for the conference tournament,” Head Coach Drew Sams said. “We feel really confident heading into conference and are excited to be able to show up in front of our home crowd.”

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Friday and Saturday to host the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship. Friday’s action begins at 1 p.m., while wrestling begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday.