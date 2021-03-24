Poe To Retire From Sheriff’s Office

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office told the Mahaska County Supervisors that long-time deputy Randy Poe would be retiring from service.

Poe has served the community for the past 28 years. “I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him,” said Mahaska County Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem.

Poe’s last day as a Mahaska County Sheriff’s Deputy will be April 28th, 2021.

The office has a list with three candidates’ names still on it from the last search and will first use that list to fill the upcoming vacancy.

Van Renterghem asked the Supervisors for the go-ahead to hire a deputy to train them before Poe’s retirement took effect. “So that we don’t have a gap in coverage.”

Van Renterghem said there are plans for a socially distanced retirement reception for Poe, with the details announced in the future.