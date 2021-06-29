Performers And More Set For Tuesday Fundraiser

Grinnell, Iowa – It’s been over a month since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared “on or about May 27th” in Montezuma.

Since that time, no indication as to what has happened or where Harrelson may be has surfaced.

A reward fund was set up at Montezuma State Bank to help produce “information that leads to the resolution of this case.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Xavior Harrelson reward fund may contact Montezuma State Bank at 641-623-5766.

The Reward fund has now grown to over $25,000 from contributions big and small.

On Tuesday evening, June 29th, organizers will be holding a benefit concert at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds to help raise funds for the reward.

There will be a silent auction, food, and a concert by up-and-coming country artists Hunter Mason and Adam Whitehead.

The concert starts at 7 pm and goes on until 9 pm.

Whitehead said he was honored to perform and felt it was the right thing to help. He spoke about his 12-year-old stepson, “If something were to happen to him, heaven forbid, I would want the community or somebody to go out and help get the word out. Just try to get as many eyes and ears on it as possible.”

“Any time people can share on social media the missing posts, or even put out flyers, to get the word out, that’s the idea,” Whitehead shared of his desire to help bring Harrelson home.

Attendees are encouraged to wear orange.

Harrelson is described as 4’9″ tall, weighs 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen possibly wearing blue pajama bottoms and a red T-shirt with black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Xavior Harrelson should call 911 or Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679.