Oskaloosa’s Latin Fest This Weekend

by Ken Allsup

May 3rd, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Alley, located next to Smokey Row in Oskaloosa, and the Oskaloosa Art Center will be the stage for Latin Fest this Saturday.

The event is hosted by Fine Arts and Cultural Events of Mahaska County (F.A.C.E.) and will feature food, music, dance, art, and puppet shows. It all kicks off at 11 a.m.

The idea grew from food festivals where international students would make their favorite dishes and have a potluck.

The pandemic sidelined those potluck gatherings, but the desire to gather continued, leading to the creation of Latin Fest.

Some highlights to look for include performances by the renowned Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, Salsa dance, including free clinics at 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Food will also be available from Taco’s Jalisco and Des Moines Hot Tamale Catering.

From 4 to 7 p.m., there will be live music in the Alley featuring Latin jazz.

There will be various arts, including a street artist described as a dancer with spray cans.

Rain locations will be inside the Art Center and Penn Central Mall.