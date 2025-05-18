Oskaloosa’s Alley Projects Continue to Thrive Thanks to Dedicated Volunteers and Community Support

Oskaloosa’s alleys have transformed over the past few years from simple pedestrian passageways into vibrant, community-driven spaces, largely fueled by the vision of local advocates and the hands-on efforts of volunteers. Trolley Stop Alley and The Alley have become cornerstones of downtown revitalization and community gathering, reflecting both creativity and grassroots cooperation.

A Brief History of Oskaloosa’s Alley Projects

The momentum behind Oskaloosa’s alley revitalization began with the historic Trolley Stop Alley Project, which officially opened to the public in 2022. The space was reimagined from an underused alley into a hub of activity and celebration. The project culminated in a ribbon cutting and open house on June 10, 2022, drawing public attention and enthusiasm. Read more about the ribbon cutting here.

Over time, efforts expanded into The Alley, located just off the downtown square, with design enhancements, live music, community programming, and artistic contributions breathing life into the space. Challenges along the way were met with persistence from community stakeholders. From debates about funding and usage to logistical hurdles, the alley projects have grown through a series of milestones and setbacks. More background on the early challenges can be found here.

The Alley Kadts—a grassroots volunteer group supporting The Alley’s upkeep and events—were recognized at the state level for their work. Their efforts in preservation and beautification earned them awards and public recognition. The Alley Kadts were featured for winning a state award, and the story of their contribution is chronicled in additional coverage of the award acceptance.

Most recently, the alley spaces were back in the spotlight during the 2024 Golden Goose Appreciation and Grand Reopening event held on April 25. New art installations, signage, and alley decor were unveiled, and the gathering celebrated both the physical updates and the continued community collaboration that sustains these efforts. Event details can be found here.

A Volunteer-Driven Success Story

At the heart of the alley projects’ success are the people behind the scenes—community members who volunteer their time and talents to maintain and program these spaces year-round. As organizer Ann Brouwer puts it, “The Alleys are 100% volunteer ran,” and it’s clear that each aspect of the experience is made possible by these individuals.

Brouwer herself has been affectionately dubbed the “bus driver” of the operation, coordinating logistics and support. Regular volunteers like Roger and Sharma Parlet, Pattie Rath (host of “Thankful Thursdays”), and Brushed by Jude (seasonal decor) keep the atmosphere inviting. Linda Cohrt and Delynn Overturf coordinate weekly clean-up crews, ensuring the spaces remain well-maintained.

Live music and event promotion also come from community hands—Ashley Shultz handles musical acts, Vinny manages social media promotion, and Kristen Colter provides graphic design support. On Tuesdays, volunteers assemble tables, chairs, and umbrellas, preparing the spaces for public use.

Additional help comes from The Bridge Church, whose members assist with cleaning both The Alley and Trolley Stop Alley. These efforts ensure the spaces are ready for key programs like Thankful Thursdays, which run from June 5 through August 7, offering casual social gatherings that lead into the weekly summer band concerts on the square. Details on Thankful Thursdays can be found here.

Looking Ahead

With warmer months ahead, Oskaloosa’s alleys will again serve as outdoor gathering spaces, celebration spots, and backdrops for community life. They are not only examples of successful downtown redevelopment but also symbols of what a united and motivated volunteer network can achieve.

For residents and visitors alike, the alleys offer a place to meet, relax, and enjoy local culture, all thanks to the many hands that make the work light. The next time you stroll through The Alley or Trolley Stop Alley, take a moment to appreciate the invisible but impactful work of Oskaloosa’s dedicated volunteers.