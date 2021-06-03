Thankful Thursday In The Alley Leads Up To Summer Band Concerts

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Ann Brower and Sherry Vavra, two of the original ‘Alley KADTS’ continue to work almost daily on making sure the space is welcoming to the community.

The alley next to Smokey Row was once a bit of an eyesore, but back in 2015, a group of women had a vision for the space that has become a model around the State of Iowa.

On Thursday, June 3rd, starting at 6 pm, ‘The Alley’ will come to life once again for the 2021 season, as ‘Thankful Thursday’ begins.

The gathering in the alley leads up to the Oskaloosa City Band concerts that begin at 8 pm.

Other events in The Alley this year include ‘Super Saturdays’ as vendors bring their latest products out to sell and showcase.

If you want to learn more about any of these events or to volunteer, visit their Facebook Page HERE.