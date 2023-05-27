Oskaloosa Youth Looking To Impact His Community Through Service

May 25th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Like many young people, 12-year-old Levi Jarvis hopes to build up a small lawn care business and make a few dollars to invest in his future.

Along the way, he’d like to help members of the community, such as older people, the disabled, veterans, single parents, or anyone else that may have a need with a free lawn mow.

Levi has taken up the 50-Yard Challenge, and when he completes that task, he will get a visit from the nationwide organization Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, which hosts ‘The 50 Yard Challenge.’

At that visit, after he mows 50 lawns, they will present him with a special t-shirt, a brand new lawn mower, a weed eater, and a blower.

Levi has designed and built his trailer he connects to his bicycle so he can get to the lawns. (Mom isn’t far behind in the van.)

The trailer holds everything he needs to complete the job, from the mower to rakes and eye and ear protection.

Levi says he loves to mow, and dad Brandon Jarvis says his son likes helping people.

There is a Facebook page where people can find Levi and let them know if they need help or if someone may need his help. That page is LINKED HERE – Levi’s Lend a Hand Lawn Care.

Mom takes a picture before Levi mows and one after it’s mowed, and if the homeowner likes, a picture with Levi is appreciated. Those photos are then submitted to the 50 Yard Challenge.

As of our conversation with Levi, he’d already mowed 15 lawns and was trying to complete two yards a day toward the challenge.

Some lawns have been more challenging than others, with one having really tall grass. The answer was obvious when asked how it looked when Levi was finished. “Nice and short.”

If you want to learn more about the organization, and the 50 Yard Challenge, the link is HERE.