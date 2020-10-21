Oskaloosa News Recap For October 21st, 2020

Local News

National and World News

Stocks pushed higher on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 113 points, the Nasdaq Composite climbing 37 points and the S&P 500 gaining 16 points. The gains followed a rough session of losses from Monday.

Investor optimism surrounding a possible economic stimulus deal being struck fueled the days gains. Although a deal was not ultimately reached, further talks are scheduled for Wednesday. Both sides say progress is being made.

Shares of Netflix dropped more than 4 percent after reporting undesirable third quarter results. Although overall revenues were in line with forecasts, profits per share missed their mark by nearly 13 percent. New subscribers fell nearly 39 percent short of expectations.

###

People around the world are embracing a new wellness trend, which originated in the Netherlands.

“Koe Knuffelen” or the practice of cuddling cows is supposed to reduce stress in humans by releasing the bonding hormone oxytocin, according to the BBC.

Researchers have found that both the human and the cow feel the sense of calm and bonding during the cuddling sessions.

###

Chipotle is bringing back its annual Boorito promotion, but it is going to look slightly different this year.

For 2020, the promotion will move entirely online so instead of dressing up and trekking to the nearest location for a $4 burrito bowl, customers can now earn a buy-one-get one meal from home.

Only 500,000 of the BOGO entrée codes will be provided. To win one, follow Chipotle on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. The coupons will be released from October 29-31 and are only redeemable on Halloween day.

###

The California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found safe.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was found Sunday by rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she had been spotted in the park. They did not disclose where she was found or comment on her condition or what happened.

Courtier’s sister told “GMA” that she is recovering after being found with bruises all over her body and having lost weight.

###

A man reportedly broke into a home in northern California during two teenagers’ remote learning class.

The teacher, realizing something was wrong when the teenagers did not log off at the end of the lesson, called 911.

Officers responded to the home and found the intruder, who jumped into a neighbor’s home, hiding between a couch and coffee table. He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges.

###

CVS Health plans to hire 15,000 employees to better support communities this upcoming flu season.

The jobs will be full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians who will be considered “vital to administering COVID-19 tests,” according to a company statement.

While additional team members are needed every flu season, CVS is expecting a much greater need this year “given the continued presence of COVID-19.”

###

A yodeling concert in Switzerland is being hailed a super-spreader of COVID.

The concert, which took place in rural Schwyz in September, was attended by over 600 people. While social distancing measures were in place, mask-wearing was not required, according to the Agence France-Presse.

The event is said to be behind a surge in cases with more than 1,200 cases recently reported compared to about 500 in mid-September.

###

Target announced that it will be offering hundreds of thousands of its employees another round of bonuses this fall “for their extraordinary performance during unprecedented times.”

According to the retailer, more than 350,000 frontline workers will receive a one-time bonus of $200 by early November.

The newest bonus marks the fourth time the company has given the extra cash this year for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis. In total, the company reports investing over $70 million in team members ahead of the holidays.

###

Elon Musk thinks he knows where alien life may exist.

Musk recently tweeted that while “there doesn’t seem to be any life” in the Solar System, if there was it would most likely be found on Jupiter’s moon Europa or under the surface of Mars.

Currently, the SpaceX founder is working on getting to Mars in the next four years.

###

Two Houston police officers were shot Tuesday responding to a domestic violence call, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

One of the officers, identified as Sgt. Harold Preston, was fatally shot. The other officer, Courtney Waller, was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

A suspect in the shooting was also shot, but is expected to recover and face murder charges.

###

###

###

Showbiz News

A new mugshot of Bill Cosby was circulating online yesterday.

The prison photo, which was taken of Cosby last month, had social media divided with some sympathizing for the aging actor.

One person wrote “Man Free Bill. He is only in jail because he black and was about to buy CBS. Yall stay saying protect black women but black men are not protected.”

On the flip side, someone pointed out “Do y’all ever think of how the victims feel? This man drugged and raped them and now they have to get on the internet and see thousands of strangers saying free him. Smh.”

The disgraced comedian is serving three to 10 years after being convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

###

Ryan Seacrest tested negative for coronavirus after missing “Live with Kelly and Ryan” for two days.

Kelly Ripa, who has been hosting the show solo, announced that Seacrest “took the day off” Monday. When he was absent again Tuesday, she revealed he was awaiting COVID test results.

He is back today!

###

Jeremy Strong is in talks to portray the writer John Gruenn in Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic for Netflix, titled “Maestro.”

Cooper is producing, co-writing, directing and starring in the film which portrays Bernstein over a span of three decades.

Carey Mulligan has been cast to play Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre.

###

Eva Longoria has signed on to star opposite Ice Cube in an untitled science fiction movie for Universal Pictures.

No details about the film were shared, but an insider did say production is expected to begin this month.

###

Blondie is heading to the UK.

The US rock band announced they will be playing ten dates in cities around the UK next month.

Debbie Harry, 75, who found the group in 1974, revealed that she has been working on new music and feels that doing some shows is a “sign of positive thinking.”

The group’s last album was 2017’s “Pollinator.”

###

The cast of “Happy Days” will reunite to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Don Most and more will host a virtual reunion next Sunday where fans wanting to attend will make a donation to the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

During the virtual event, cast members will answer fan questions, share behind-the-scenes stories and more.

ALSO–John Stamos has offered to step in as Chachi for the reunion as Scott Baio is an avid Trump supporter.

###

50 Cent pledged his support for President Trump on Instagram after looking into Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

The hip-hop mogul shared a photo of a news article that mentioned New York would be taxed at a rate of 58% while NYC would be taxed at 62%.

He captioned the post “WTF! (VOTE TRUMP) IM OUT. “[EFF] NEW YORK The Knicks never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya [effing] mind.”

###

“The Flight Attendant,” starring and produced by Kaley Cuoco, will premiere on November 26 on HBO Max.

Based on the novel of the same name, the series centers around Cuoco’s character Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man.

The series also stars: Rosie Perez, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Griffin Matthews and Michiel Huisman.

###

Bob Barker has no regrets.

The long-time host of “The Price is Right,” who retired in 2007, said he still “occasionally tunes in” to the see how the game show is doing today.

An insider told Closer Weekly that not only does Barker “enjoy the show,” but he is a “huge fan” of Drew Carey’s.

###

Danny Masterson’s rape trial will proceed after his lawyers argued to have the case thrown out stating that the alleged crimes fall outside the statue of limitations.

The actor was charged with rape by force or fear in June, following a three-year investigation. He has been accused of raping three women on separate occasions in the early 2000s.

He is currently out on $3.3 million bail and continues to deny all of the charges.

###

The Daily Kardashopus

Khloe Kardashian shared which sister is the expert on what during a Zoom interview with Elle.com. She said:

“Kourtney loves skincare, but she loves very, very natural stuff.” Khloe explained that her sister recently worked with California Governor Gavin Newsom to ban 24 harmful chemicals from a list of beauty products.

When it comes to hair, “Kylie knows [best].”

As for oral health, Khloe goes to Kendall, who owns her own toothpaste company.

The fifth—and undoubtedly most famous—Kar-Jenner sister, Kim Kardashian-West was not mentioned in the interview. So, either she isn’t good at anything OR she is simply too good at all the things that one couldn’t be selected.

###

Sports

The Tennessee Titans are getting off without any major disciplinary actions after an investigation into the team’s COVID outbreak.

According to multiple reports, fines will be handed down, but no one will face suspension and the team will not be stripped of any draft picks.

While several NFL teams reported positive tests, the Titans had the worst outbreak, causing a ripple effect through the league after their games had to be postponed.

###

On This Date

1797 – A 44-gun frigate is launched in Boston Harbor to combat the pirates of Tripoli — that’s modern-day Libya

The USS Constitution would play a key role in subduing the pirate attacks. In 1805, a peace treaty to end the conflicts would be signed on her deck.

The ship continued active service until 1855. Since 1934, it has remained at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston.

###

1824 – Stone mason Joseph Aspdin of Yorkshire, England, is granted a patent for Portland cement.

The innovation simplified the process of making Roman cement, which required lime rock and volcanic ash.

Aspdin’s new hydraulic compound hardened when water was added – which we know today as concrete.

###

1879 – Thomas Edison shows off the first commercially viable electric light bulb to his associates at his lab in Menlo Park, New Jersey.

The bulb glowed for 40 hours before burning out. Though there had been previous forms of domestic electric lighting, nothing had yet become practical for use in the home.

Edison had tried more than 6,000 vegetable growths to use as the bulb’s filament. He finally succeeded when he used sewing thread.

###

1910 – A bomb explosion in the Lost Angeles Times building kills 21 and injures hundreds.

The publisher of the newspaper, Harrison Otis, believed he had been the target of the attack and launched a very public investigation. Ultimately a disgruntled iron worker was to blame for the terrorist attack.

###

1967 – A giant rally of hippies, protestors, and assorted radicals show up at the Lincoln Memorial to protest the war in Vietnam.

More than 100,000 were on hand that day. Some were seen waving the flag of the Viet Cong. The hoard began a march toward the Pentagon, but was stopped by soldiers and US Marshals.

A total of 683 were arrested.

###

2001 – “United We Stand” benefit concert for September 11 victims is held at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. The event was organized and headlined by Michael Jackson.

Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, The Backstreet Boys and Destiny’s Child were among the many performances of the evening.

###

2014 – Oscar Pistorius is sentenced to five years in prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The South African Paralympic athlete was convicted in the shooting and killing of his girlfriend at their Pretoria home. He claimed he mistook her for an intruder.

He was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of culpable homicide.

###

