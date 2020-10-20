Young Ambassadors Contest 2020 – Register Now!

Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to share that plans are underway for the Main Street Young Ambassador Contest. One young man and one young lady will once again be chosen as Oskaloosa’s Young Ambassadors. If you have a three-year-old to Kindergarten age child, enter them now! Please note: There are a few special alterations this year to meet health and safety guidelines:

• The Young Ambassadors King and Queen will be announced virtually via a socially-distanced award ceremony held for the winners, their fam­ily, and local media on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6:00 pm.

• All participants will receive the same great prizes, which will be available for pickup at a specified time and location. Pictures will also be returned to entrants during prize pickup.

• In order to meet social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines the King and Queen, and a limited number of contestants will sit in the Clow Train in the “reverse”/drive-through Lighted Christmas Parade “Twinkling Twenties”, Saturday, December 5, from 6 – 8 pm.

To enter submit the following to Oskaloosa Main Street, 222 1st Ave. East, Oskaloosa. (2nd floor of the MidWestOne Drive-thru building): A photograph of your child no larger than 3×5, $5 registration fee, Child’s name, birthdate, parent’s name, address, phone, school attending, favorite activity, and what they want for Christmas. If you have a preference on canister location, you must get permission from that business. Entries will be accepted until 3:00 pm, Monday, October 26.

Business sponsors are needed to display a secure bank that will be provided for collecting monetary votes for the candidates. Voting will take place November 2 through the morning of November 30. The Young Ambassadors will be determined based upon amount of money they receive in their canisters. For more information call 641.672.2591.