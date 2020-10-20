Chamber Seeks Award Nominations

Would you like to nominate a business or individual who has made a big difference in Mahaska County in the past year? Mahaska Chamber & Development Group will again be presenting several civic awards at their annual meeting. This meeting with take place virtually in January. You are urged to submit nominations for these awards. The categories are as follows:

Retail Business and Service Business of the Year (2 awards) –The most outstanding retail or service business in the Mahaska community during this past fiscal year must be in business for minimum of two years, demonstrate success, with evidence of commitment and contribution to the community.

Industry of the Year – The most outstanding industry in the Mahaska community during the year will have a stable employment history, will have been in business for minimum of two years, showing evidence of commitment and contribution to the community and a commitment to sound management practices.

Business Person of the Year – This individual will have demonstrated those qualities which have distinguished him/her in business: proven commitment and contribution to the community, a commitment to ethical business practices, recognized within their profession, a Mahaska County resident, a history of success in their business.

Citizen of the Year – This individual will have demonstrated outstanding involvement in and support of his/her community over an extended period of time.

Community Improvement Award – This commercial or industrial property will have made improvements which enhance the appearance and /or economic vitality of the Mahaska community through new development or through the redevelopment of an existing property.

Educator of the Year – This individual from a Mahaska County school will display a true passion and devotion to the betterment of students.

Student of the Year-This individual will be a graduating senior or college student from a school in Mahaska County who is well-rounded and displays exemplary leadership and service for the betterment of Mahaska County.

Up & Comer – This young individual will be recognized for their dedicated commitment, passion and high standard of excellence while leading the charge in Mahaska County.

Chuck Russel Award—This person or project will be recognized for their dedicated commitment in preserving the rich heritage and history of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County.

To make any nominations or if you have an innovative idea for a “special award” for exceptional achievement in a category not mentioned, you are encouraged to phone 641-672-2591 or email dbruxvoort@mahaskachamber.org with “Mahaska Chamber Award” in the subject line to present the suggestion to the Chamber.

Nominations must be received by Friday, November 6.