Oskaloosa News Recap For November 5th, 2020

Local News

Oskaloosa Schools Monitoring After Threat

The Election Is Over Locally

EMA Commission Meets To Discuss COVID-19 Reimbursement

SCRAA Approves Rental Agreements And Enters Closed Session Over Lawsuit

No Changes To Oskaloosa Return To Learn Plan

Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Local Veteran Honored With Quilt

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

Indians Network

National and World News

Oregon has decriminalized hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine and meth, and is the first state to do so.

According to the Associated Press, the “Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act” will transition the state’s drug policy from a punitive, criminal approach to a “humane, cost-effective, health approach.”

The bill was voted on Tuesday night with a 59-41% outcome, in favor of decriminalization.

###

Researchers from the University College London and other institutions in Germany and Chile, are using a new device the swabs earwax to detect a stress hormone.

The findings, published in the Heliyon journal, found that the earwax retrieval device proved to be the most efficient, cost-effective and pain-free to detect cortisol levels in the 37 participants. The other methods were: a hair sample, a syringe procedure and blood sample.

A larger trial with the yet-to-be named device is next, with hopes to “transform diagnostics and care for millions with depression,” according to the study’s lead researcher.

###

A discount dining program that launched in the UK is being blamed for an increase in COVID cases.

The program which aimed to help restaurants and pubs rebound from the lockdowns has been partially linked to the latest wave, according to new research from the University of Warwick.

In response to the growing number of cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered another nationwide lockdown on pretty much everything except schools, to avoid the overcrowding of hospitals.

###

The US is officially out of the Paris Agreement, a global pact forged to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change.

The move, initiated by President Trump, has no immediate impact on international efforts to curb global warming.

There are 189 counties who remain committed to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

###

Hurricane Eta slammed into Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center listed the storm as a Category 4 and said it will likely not lose any strength until it moves inland.

Once over land, Eta is predicted to drop between 15 to 25 inches of rain.

As of Wednesday, no deaths had been reported.

###

The Vienna terror suspect, who gunned down four people earlier this week, posted a photo of himself shortly before the rampage, holding an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun and a machete.

Along with the photo, Kujtim Fejzulai, 20, pledged his allegiance to the jihadists and their leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, according to the Mirror.

As previously reported, Fejzulai was killed by police minutes after his attack began.

###

The most searched “near me” items on Google on Election Night were:

1. Pizza near me

2. Chinese food near me

3. Liquor stores near me

4. Sushi near me

5. Mexican food near me

The top trending on Google during the election were:

1. Exit polls

2. Live election coverage

3. Chinese food near me

4. Who won the election today

5. Election coverage

Joe Biden was the most searched candidate in the 24 hours leading up the election with 51%, while President Trump accounted for 42% of the searches. Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen and Green Party nominee Howie Hawksin accounted for 6% and 1%, respectively.

###

Two men have been arrested in Nottinghamshire, England after burrowing into a liquor store and stealing around $65k worth of booze.

Authorities said one of the suspects first burglarized the liquor store on Oct. 17, by burrowing through the wall of a neighboring vacant property and climbing down into the shop’s cellar to seize the booze. Another theft allegedly occurred on Oct. 23, via the same neighboring property.

Both men will be charged with burglary and criminal damage.

###

Denmark plans to eliminate more than 15 million minks over fears that a mutation of the coronavirus in the animals has spread to humans.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen revealed Wednesday that at least 12 people have been infected with the mutated virus which originated from mink farms. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke previously stated that half of the 783 human COVID-19 cases in northern Denmark “are related” to mink.

The removal of the minks will cost Denmark about $785 million.

###

Stock indexes spiked on Wednesday as the Nasdaq Composite added 430 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 367 points and the S&P 500 pushed higher by 74 points.

The United States Senate remained under Republican control which bolstered portions of the energy sector while hammering “green energy” shares. First Solar shed 7 percent and SunPower slid more than 5 percent.

Investors have renewed optimism that a new economic stimulus package will pass before year end.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Young Sheldon / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Bachelorette / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Superstore / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Thursday Night Football: Packers @ 49ers / FOX / 7:00 pm

• B Positive / CBS / 7:30 pm

• Connecting… / NBC / 7:30 pm

• Mom / CBS / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 8:00 pm

• Star Trek: Discovery / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Match Game / ABC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Patti LaBelle will be honored this weekend at the PRC Mighty Real Gala.

The event will also feature Andre Leon Talley, Cyndi Lauper and Whoopi Goldberg.

The event raises funds for “lifesaving, integrated social, legal, and health services to help the city’s most vulnerable populations.”

###

Lori Loughlin is not adjusting well to prison life.

A source told Us Weekly that the actress has been a “wreck” since reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin last week. She will spend her first two weeks in COVID isolation before being moved to general population to serve out the remainder of her two month sentence.

###

Jeff and Lauren Lowe—stars of “Tiger King”—have been offered $300k to film three sex tapes.

Jeff, 53, who took over Joe Exotic’s animal park, has been approached by two adult entertainment companies to take part in explicit films with his 29-year-old wife Lauren.

The reality stars are said to be in talks with one of the companies.

###

Hulu has put the kibosh on “Castle Rock.”

The streaming platform has cancelled the series, which first debuted in 2018, after only two seasons.

###

Warner Bros. is apologizing after being criticized by people with disabilities over the depiction of Anne Hathaway’s character in “The Witches.”

Hathaway’s character, known as the Grand Witch, has missing fingers. Many people with disabilities pointed out that she appears to have Ectrodactyly, a limb abnormality that’s commonly referred to as “split hand.” Advocates fear that portraying villains with physical defects can perpetuate stereotypes that disabilities are abnormal or scary.

In a statement, the studio said it “regretted any offense caused.”

“The Witches,” which debuted on HBO Max in October, is the second film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s popular children’s book.

###

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is joining the Daily Wire team.

Daily Wire co-founders Jeremy Boreing and Ben Shapiro made the announcement on Tuesday.

The show, which will be taped in front of a live studio audience in Nashville, is set to premiere in March.

###

The musical guest for this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” will be the Foo Fighters.

They will join previously announced host Dave Chappelle.

###

There will be a new face on the upcoming 17th season of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Mackenzie Marsh, known for her roles on “Charmed” and “Will & Grace,” has signed on to a recurring role on the medical drama series.

Marsh will play Val Ashton, an intelligent and fun-loving woman who works in publishing, but is extremely lonely, according to the announcement. No word on how she will be connected to the doctors of Seattle Grace.

The new season premieres November 12.

###

Sarah Drew has signed on to Freeform’s thriller “Cruel Summer.”

The drama is set over the course of three summers in a tiny Texas town, where a beautiful young woman named Kate is abducted. Meanwhile, an awkward loner named Jeanette suddenly becomes the most popular girl in town… until she becomes the most hated person in America, according to the official description.

Drew is known best for her role as April Kepner on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

###

Celebs were simply gushing over the fact that Joe Biden continued to edge closer and closer to the White House on Wednesday.

Leading the pack were Mark Ruffalo, Debra Messing and of course Alyssa Milano.

Ruffalo, 52, tweeted “Boom!!”

Messing cheered on the headline that read: “Biden Is on Track to Win the Electoral College.”

Milano kept her excitement short and sweet writing “We. Are. Winning. That’s all. That’s the tweet.”

###

Sports

Former UFC Champion Tito Ortiz was elected to the Huntington Beach City Council on Tuesday, beating out 15 other candidates, for one of three available seats.

An outspoken Trump supporter, the 45-year-old ran on the campaign of “Make Huntington Beach Safe Again.”

Ortiz earned 34,901 votes (14.3%), according to the latest election numbers, meaning he came in first.

###

Day of the Year

National Doughnut Day

National Love Your Red Hair Day

National Cash Back Day

National Men Make Dinner Day

Bonfire Night

International Stout Day

National Hot Sauce Day

###

On This Date

1862 – President Abraham Lincoln removed one of his top generals from command.

George McClellan was commanding the Army of the Potomac. Though he was an adept and capable leader, he was often paranoid and unaggressive in the field. As experienced as he was, he was no match for Robert E. Lee.

Two years later, McClellan challenged Lincoln for the presidency. He won the Democratic nomination, but lost handily in the general.

###

1977 – George W. Bush marries Laura Welch in Texas.

He would of course spend time as an oil man and GM of the Texas Rangers before becoming president in 2000.

###

1994 – George Foreman becomes the oldest heavyweight champ on record.

At 45 years old, Foreman squared off with Michael Moorer in Las Vegas. His opponent was only 26. 12,000 came out for the fight, where Foreman knocked out Moorer in the 10th round.

Foreman’s return to fighting was to pay his bills, having squandered the millions he earned earlier in his career.

He retired in 1997. Since then he’s made money shilling his electoral grill and pitching other products on TV.

###

2007 – The Writers Guild of America begins its strike, stalling TV shows mid-season.

By some estimates, the organized labor strike cost $3 billion in lost advertising sales and other economic opportunities in Los Angeles.

At play was the stake writers would get from DVD sales and streaming opportunities, which allowed for increased exposure of their shows after their initial run.

An agreement was struck February the following year.

###

2009 – Major Nidal Hasan opens fire on other soldiers and civilians at Fort Hood in Texas.

13 were killed and 32 wounded.

Hasan himself was an Army psychiatrist. He was reportedly upset over being deployed to Afghanistan later that month and feared having to kill other Muslims.

###

Birthdays

Odell Beckham Jr. – NFL wide receiver – 28

Kevin Jonas – guitarist Jonas Brothers – 33

Luke Hemsworth – TV actor, “Thor: Ragnarok”, “Westworld” – 39

Sal Vulcano – comedian – 44

Ryan Adams – rock singer – 46

Famke Janssen – movie actress, “X-Men”, “GoldenEye” – 56

Tilda Swinton – movie actress, “Doctor Strange”, “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and The Wardrobe” – 60

Bryan Adams – rock singer – 61

Kris Jenner – reality star, “Keeping up With the Kardashians” – 65

Born On This Date

Cary Blanchard – NFL kicker – 1968 (d. 2016)

Ike Turner – R&B singer – 1931 (d. 2007)

Vivien Leigh – movie actress, “Gone with the Wind”, “A Streetcar Named Desire” – 1913 (d. 1967)

###