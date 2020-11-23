Oskaloosa News Recap For November 23rd, 2020

Local News

National and World News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday that the UK would move from a national lockdown to one with tiered restrictions effective December 2.

The country has a blanket shutdown order currently in effect.

A full plan is expected to be presented to Parliament today.

###

Apple has agreed to a $113 million settlement with more than 30 states that accused them of concealing issues with batteries by throttling phone performance with a software update in 2016.

Attorneys from Arizona, Indiana and Arkansas stated that the proposed deal “also requires Apple to provide truthful information to users on its website and elsewhere about iPhone battery health, performance and power management.”

According to court documents, Apple has denied any wrongdoing and the agreement “doesn’t represent any concession that it violated laws or regulations.”

###

Swedish health officials are rolling their eyes at mask mandates.

Karin Tegmark Wisell, head of the Public Health Agency in Stockholm, told Bloomberg that “Face masks shouldn’t be used as excuse not to keep a distance.” Explaining the use of face coverings gives wearers a false sense of safety to do whatever they please.

The stance directly conflicts that of The Swedish Academy of Sciences which states that “adequate ventilation and face masks are important measures to tamp down virus spread indoors and on public transport.”

There have been 201,055 total infections in Sweden and more than 6,300 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

###

The FDA announced Friday that its committee on vaccines will meet on Dec. 10 to review Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of their COVID vaccine.

The announcement came just days after the company and its partner BioNTech released promising results, showing their vaccine is 95% effective.

###

An 81-year-old man from suburban Chicago used his grandfather’s antique Irish walking stick to chase off three burglars.

Dan and Barbara Donovan told the Pioneer Pres that a man knocked on their door claiming to be a utility worker who needed to check their fuse box due to a recent fire in the area. While looking at the box in their basement, the couple heard footsteps upstairs and realized someone was in their home.

Mr. Donovan, a former Marine, chased the three men from the home with the Irish walking stick he had propped in the corner of the dining room. He was able to strike one of the men in the head and got a few good whacks to the windshield and rear window of the men’s SUV.

He told the outlet that he hopes the men “pursue another occupation.”

###

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two people and wounding another during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from jail Friday on $2 million bail.

The 17-year-old left the Kenosha County jail after his attorneys posted the bond, according to Sgt. David Wright.

The money was reportedly raised through a fundraising effort initiated by Rittenhouse’s defense team. Mike Lindell, the “My Pillow” founder donated to the cause.

###

Colorado’s Bear Creek Fire is now 100% contained.

As of Friday evening, the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that the fire, which began late Thursday morning, was contained after flames came “dangerously close to homes.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

###

Eight people were wounded during a shooting inside a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-area shopping mall on Friday.

Authorities responded to the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa Friday afternoon after multiple calls of shots fired. Seven adults and one teenager were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but all were alive when transported.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story…

###

Shoppers are panic buying…again.

Walmart, Target, Kroger and other retailers report that their toilet paper aisles are emptying again as COVID curfews and shutdowns across the country go into effect.

As of Friday, 22 states have issued restrictions aimed at decreasing the spread of the virus.

###

A mom from Mississippi is facing backlash after terrorizing her daughter with a Grinch-themed photo shoot.

The shoot began with the young girl sitting on a couch outside beside two green pillows — one of which read “Merry Grinchmas.” As the girl poses, a person wearing a Grinch costume slowly sneaks up behind her. As they get closer, the girl notices and then runs off, appearing to be terrified.

The mom told The Sun that her “sassy and sweet” daughter is just fine and she plans on showing her the photos when she gets older.

###

Deaths

Charlie Hauck has died.

The writer-producer, known for his work on some of TV’s most iconic sitcoms – “Frasier,” “Home Improvement” and “One Day At A Time” – passed away over the weekend of complications from pancreatic cancer.

He was 79.

###

A contestant on the TBS reboot of “Wipeout” has died after competing in the show’s obstacle course.

The unidentified male was tended to on-set by emergency personnel after attempting to complete the grueling course last week.

Paramedics were called and the participant was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

###

Weekend Box Office

10. Gekijouban Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel – III. Spring Song: $200k (new)

9. The Last Vermeer: $225k (new)

8. Tenet: $360k (down from 6)

7. Vanguard: $400k (new)

6. Honest Thief: $452k (down from 5)

5. The Santa Clause: $461k (re-release)

4. Come Play: $550k (stayed at 4)

3. Let Him Go: $710k (down from 2)

2. The War with Grandpa: $733k (up from 3)

1. Freaky: $1.2 million (stayed at 1)

###

###

Trending

#BestMovieMusical was trending on Saturday as Twitter users shared their favorite musical flick. The top films mentioned included: “West Side Story,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Singing in the Rain,” “Sweeny Todd,” and “The Sound of Music.”

#TwitterTurkeyDrive swept social media over the weekend as thousands gave money to those in need in honor of the upcoming holiday.

#LifeGoesOn100M was trending as BTS fans celebrated the K-Pop group’s single “Life Goes On” reaching 100 million views on YouTube.

#Topanga was trending over the weekend after someone questioned what all the “hype” was over the star of ‘90s sitcom “Boy Meets World.” Fans of the hit show quickly came to the actress Danielle Fishel’s defense.

#DissapointYourFamilyIn5Words [sic] was trending on Sunday afternoon. Tweets included: “Imma be an art major,” “im obsessed with fictional character,” “can’t even spell disappoint right,” and “I voted for all Democrats.”

###

Showbiz News

Angelina Jolie has signed on to direct “Unreasonable Behaviour.”

The film is a biopic of legendary British war photographer Don McCullin and is based on his autobiography of the same title.

No word on casting yet.

###

KISS will be kissing 2020 good-bye with a live New Year’s Eve show at the Atlantis resort in Dubai.

The event will be filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views. It can be viewed via livestream, with a ticket purchase.

Producers described the show as: “After nine months of this pandemic darkness the world may finally be seeing light of day. On New Year’s Eve KISS will rock the heavens, shake the earth and blaze the way out of 2020 with the largest and most bombastic celebration in our and anyone else’s history. We all need it. We all deserve it. Here’s to 2021.”

###

Florida Georgia Line has a musical movie in the works.

Band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have teamed up with Monarch Media to produce an untitled Country Musical feature film.

Details of the film are being kept under wraps, according to Deadline.

###

Jacob Laval has landed the title role in “The Unbreakable Boy,” joining previously announced Zachary Levi.

Meghann Fahy, Peter Facinelli, Drew Powell, Pilot Bunch and Patricia Heaton have also signed on to co-star in the flick, which was written and will be directed by Jon Gunn.

As previously reported, the movie centers around a boy named Austin (Laval) who was born with a rare brittle-bone disease and autism.

###

The CW announced that its superhero series “Black Lightning” will end with the upcoming fourth season, which is set to premiere early next year.

The move comes after the network revealed plans to create a spinoff series titled “Painkiller,” with Jordan Calloway reprising his role as the titular character.

“Black Lightning” broke ground as the first DC superhero series with a Black lead. It is the second DC drama on the CW to end its run this season, along with “Supergirl.”

###

Nicki Minaj will star in a six-part half-hour docuseries for HBO Max.

Minaj revealed the news on social media over the weekend telling fans that she is going to give viewers a “ran unfiltered” look at her personal life and professional work.

No word on when the series will premiere.

###

Filming for the “Black Panther” sequel is set to begin in July 2021.

Sources close to production revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that filming will take place in Atlanta and take about six months.

It is still unknown who will be the new leader of Wakanda, following the death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.

###

Awkwafina will join Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for upcoming Apple Original film “Swan Song.”

The movie is described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love, according to Deadline.

###

Alex Trebek has returned back home.

The “Jeopardy” host was cremated, according to his death certificate. The paperwork lists his final resting place as Studio City, California, where he lived with his wife of 30 years, Jean Trebek.

Plans for a service have not been revealed, but “Jeopardy” producers shared that “gifts in his memory can go to the humanitarian organization World Vision.”

###

Taraji P. Henson hosted the American Music Awards last night.

AND THE WINNERS ARE…

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Doja Cat

Collaboration of the Year: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Favorite Social Artist: BTS

Favorite Music Video: Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

Favorite Soundtrack: Birds of Prey: The Album

Pop/Rock:

Male Artist: Justin Bieber

Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Duo or Group: BTS

Album: Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Song: Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Country:

Male Artist: Kane Brown

Female Artist: Maren Morris

Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Album: Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Rap/Hip-Hop:

Male Artist: Juice WRLD

Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Album: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Song: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Soul/R&B:

Male Artist: The Weeknd

Female Artist: Doja Cat

Album: The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Song: The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Latin:

Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Female Artist: Becky G

Album: Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

Song: KAROL G and Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock: twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary: Jonas Brothers

Favorite Artist: Contemporary Inspirational: Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music: Lady Gaga

###

Sports

FOX announced Sunday that the regular anchor desk featuring the likes of Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long would be replaced by a slate of second-stringers for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Covid wasn’t mentioned by name, but it’s fair to guess it had something to do with the sudden change.

Standing in were Chris Myers, Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush.

WORTH NOTING: The three fill-in commentators certainly prove that the six regulars are far too many.

###

Andy Dalton is still experiencing the side effects of COVID.

The Cowboys second-string QB told reporters that its been a “crazy three weeks” dealing with the virus, which he contracted shortly after he suffered a concussion after stepping in for injured QB Dak Prescott.

Dalton said he is still slowly getting his sense of smell and taste back. He also revealed that his wife and one of his sons caught COVID a few days after he showed symptoms, but they are all doing much better.

###

After beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain undefeated (10-0).

###

On This Date

1876 – Boss Tweed is surrendered to authorities in New York, after being captured in Spain.

The corrupt power broker was known for buying votes and bribing judges for the gain of the New York City Democratic Party. Much of his power was undone by Thomas Nast, the famous Harper’s Weekly cartoonist who constantly mocked Tweed.

As Tweed’s cronies were swept out of office and sent to prison, Tweed himself escaped to Spain.

Spanish police arrested him — based on the depictions in Thomas Nast’s cartoons.

###

1936 – Iconic American magazine “Life” is first published.

Its cover features a photo of the Fort Peck Dam, taken by Margaret Bourke-White.

Though it had started in an earlier incarnation as a humor and satire magazine, “Life” was bought by Henry Luce and rebooted. Issues featured large pictorial spreads and scenery and pictures of celebrities.

Luce was also the publisher of Time.

###

1940 – Romania throws in with the bad guys of World War II.

With the signing of the Tripartite Pact, it became an ally of Germany, Italy, and Japan.

With fascist influence spreading throughout Europe, throwing in with the axis powers seemed a method of survival.

###

1948 – The first patent is granted for a zooming lens for television cameras.

F.G. Back received the patent for his “varifocal lens for cameras.” It could be adjusted to make close-ups or distance shots without having to physically reposition the camera.

The first zoom transitions weren’t smooth — but as with all technology, this was eventually refined.

###

1976 – Jacques Mayol descends 101 meters beneath the sea near Elba, Italy.

He was assisted only by a weighted sled to get to that depth. He later broke that record in 1983 — reaching a depth of 105 meters.

###

1981 – Ronald Reagan signs a secret document that would allow the CIA authority to amass an army of Nicaraguan rebels to take down the Sandinista government.

National Security Decision Directive 17 allocated $19 million to the project.

The mission would eventually gain public scrutiny when it was discovered that the US was able to support the overthrow of the Sandinistas by selling weapons to Iran, and secretly funneling the money to South America.

###

1991 – Freddie Mercury confirms he has AIDS, just one day before his death.

He was 45-years-old.

###

2018 – Phil Mickelson claims the $9 million winner-takes-all prize in a dramatic golf duel with Tiger Woods.

The pair ended up finishing under floodlights in Las Vegas.

On the 22nd hole, Mickelson sinks a 4-foot putt for the victory.

###

Birthdays

Miley Cyrus – pop sensation – 28

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi – 33

Bruce Hornsby – pianist – 66

Born On This Date

Johnny Mandel – composer, M*A*S*H theme – 1925 (d. 2020)

Harpo Marx – brother to Groucho and Chico – 1888 (d. 1964)

Boris Karloff – played Frankenstein in 1933 – 1887 (d. 1969)

Billy the Kid – western outlaw – 1859 (d. 1881)

Franklin Pierce – POTUS 14 – 1804 (d. 1869)

###