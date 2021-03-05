Oskaloosa News Recap For March 5th, 2021

Barbie is celebrating next week’s International Women’s Day with a release of a brand new doll.

A likeness of former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt will join Barbie’s collection of Inspiring Women dolls, which includes Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King, Ella Fitzgerald, Florence Nightingale, Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, and Sally Ride

The Inspiring Women Series was launched by Barbie in 2018 on International Women’s Day as a way to honor “historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before,” PEOPLE magazine reports.

International Women’s Day is Monday, March 8.

###

An itchy rash is a potential side effect of Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

According to a published report in the New England Journal of Medicine, 12 recipients in a 30,000-person trial reported their arms turning red, sore, itchy or swollen about a week after receiving their initial shot.

The rash lasted about a week in most cases.

During their second dose of the vaccine, three patients experienced the same reaction, while three had a less severe reaction. The rest reported no reaction.

Doctors said the rashes appear to be harmless and should not deter people from getting both doses.

###

The 15-year-old who was shot this week at an Arkansas middle school has died from his injuries.

Daylon Burnett was rushed to Arkansas Childcare’s Hospital after he was shot Monday morning. He passed away Wednesday.

The shooter, Thomas Quarles, 15, is being held on $1 million bail at a local juvenile facility. He had been facing a first-degree battery charge, but that is expected to be upgraded to homicide charges.

While a motive has not been released, authorities believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

###

On Thursday the Dow slumped 345 points, the Nasdaq dipped 274 points and the S&P lost 51 points.

Investors fear looming inflation especially as bond yields continue to rise. The Federal Reserve chairman made a statement acknowledging possible inflation, but gave little reassurance that policy would change to keep it in check.

First time unemployment claims were flat to analyst expectations as 745,000 individuals began new claims for the week ending February 27th.

###

Three new species of sharks have been found off the coast of New Zealand and they all glow in the dark.

Researchers discovered the kitefin shark, the blackberry lanternshark and the southern lanternshark hundreds of feet below the surface of an oceanic area called the Chatham rise, according to the The Sun.

The discovery actually occurred in January 2020, but the researchers have just published a study covering their unique find — specifically the kitefin shark, which is the largest known underwater creature to glow in the dark.

The kitefin shark can grow up to 6 feet in length and feeds on other sharks, fish and crustaceans. Researchers want to continue to study the creature to find out exactly why it glows.

###

As many Americans are trying their hardest to get on COVID vaccination lists, a group of primates at the San Diego Zoo jumped to the front of the line.

In January, eight gorillas at the zoo’s Safari Park tested positive for coronavirus in what was believed to be the first instance of the virus infecting great apes. After the infected animals made a full recovery, Nadine Lamberski, a global conservation and wildlife health officer, worked hard to obtain vaccines for them.

Zoetis, a veterinary pharmaceutical company that developed an experimental vaccine — which is not safe for human use — was able to provide doses for the primates.

In total, four orangutans and five bonobos received the shot.

###

Another unmanned test flight of a SpaceX rocket went up in flames.

The rocket, which Elon Musk hopes to one day send to Mars, nearly completed its test flight in South Texas on Wednesday, but several minutes after a clean launch and return trip to Earth, it exploded.

The exact same thing happened last year and again last month at the same facility.

Maybe the fourth time is the charm?

###

Samsung is looking at four sites in three different states to possibly build a $17 billion computer chip plant.

The tech giant is considering two locations in Arizona, one in New York and one in Austin, Texas.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Austin is the strong front runner because of the company’s 25-year history in the Texas capital, where it already has a chip plant.

Samsung expects the roughly 7 million square-foot-factory to create 1,800 jobs in its first 10 years.

###

Another week, another round of millions of COVID vaccinations.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that as of Thursday over 80.5 million doses of one of the two COVID vaccines have been administered nationwide.

Almost 30 million people have been fully inoculated from the deadly virus, while over 52.8 million have received at least their initial dose.

As far as which vaccine is being administered more, both Pfizer and Moderna are right around the 40 million mark, with Pfizer pulling slightly ahead.

Nationwide, the case count is at 28.5 million, with over 515,000 deaths reported.

###

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose slightly last week.

The 745,000 initial jobless claims brought the total for the COVID crisis to nearly 80.4 million.

Experts believe the uptick has to do with the cold snap that caused widespread blackouts in Texas and other southern states.

Last week marked the 50th consecutive week of jobless claims remaining above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

MacGyver / CBS / 7:00 pm

Shark Tank / ABC / 7:00 pm

The Blacklist / NBC / 7:00 pm

Friday Night SmackDown / FOX / 7:00 pm

Magnum P.I. / CBS / 8:00 pm

20/20 / ABC / 8:00 pm

Dateline NBC / NBC / 8:00 pm

Blue Bloods / CBS / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Mariah Carey’s brother has filed a defamation suit against the pop star over her tell-all memoir.

Morgan Carey, 61, says his younger sister falsely portrayed him as “violent” in her book, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” The suit claims that the “many false and defamatory passages” caused serious damage to his “reputation and business affairs.” He is suing for unspecified damages.

The lawsuit is the second filed against the diva superstar. Her older sister, Alison Carey filed a suit last month claiming she was “publicly humiliated” after Mariah revealed family secrets in her book.

Reps for Mariah have not commented on the lawsuits.

###

Janet Jackson is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut, self-titled album with a two-part documentary.

Currently titled, “JANET,” the feature will give “full unprecedented access to the music icon” and will chronicle her personal life and musical career, according to the press release.

The two-part event will air on both Lifetime and A&E early next year.

###

Saycon Sengbloh will star in “The Wonder Years” reboot.

The actress has been cast as Lillian Williams, matriarch of the Williams family. According to the ABC, Lillian is “kind, perceptive and has a good sense of humor. As a mother, wife and full-time accountant, she’s organized, efficient and hard-working, but she always puts her family first.”

In the original series, which ran from 1988-1993, the mom, Norma Arnold, was played by Allison Mills.

###

These albums are being released today:

Alex Bleeker, “Heaven On The Faultline”

Barbarossa, “Love Here Listen”

Fruit Bats, “The Pet Parade”

Ian Sweet, “Show Me How You Disappear”

Jane Weaver, “Flock”

Kings of Leon, “When You See Yourself”

Teenage Fan Club, “Endless Arcade”

###

The highly anticipated “Friends” reunion will be taped “in a little over a month,” according to cast member David Schwimmer.

The 54-year-old, who played paleontologist Ross Geller on the hit sitcom, revealed the updated timeline during an interview with SiriusXM host Andy Cohen.

The reunion was originally set to launch in May 2020, but the virus put a kibosh on that.

###

In his first interview since stepping away as host of “The Bachelor,” Chris Harrison said he plans to “be back” and really “wants to be back.”

“I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change,” Harrison told Michael Strahan Thursday morning on “Good Morning America.”

Harrison departed the show amid the controversy over comments he made while defending a contestant on the show. He now says that his comments were a “mistake” and he is “owning the mistake.”

It is unclear when or if Harrison will return as the host of the show, which he has been part of for over 20 years.

###

The LA County Sheriff’s department has obtained a search warrant for the black box in the vehicle Tiger Woods crashed because a judge believes there is probable cause that a crime may have been committed.

Multiple law enforcement sources told TMZ that the possible offense is misdemeanor reckless driving based on the fact that there were “no skid marks, the objects that the SUV struck, the fact that it was a single-vehicle crash” and Tiger’s injuries.

The sources did want it known that one crime has been removed from the table…impaired driving.

###

Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer was attacked, robbed and hit by a car earlier this week.

According to law enforcement sources, JP Cappelletty aka Rook, was walking down a street in Hollywood Hills when two guys jumped out of a vehicle and assaulted him. JP had thousands of dollars worth of property stolen from him and was hit by the assailants’ vehicle, causing injuries to his foot and arm.

No arrests have been made. JP is expected to make a full recovery.

###

Alex Pettyfer is set to star in “The Chelsea Cowboy,” based on the life of British actor and tough guy, John Bindon.

The project will feature the rise and fall of the hard-man turned actor, who despite a successful career and passionate liaisons with various socialites, was unable to leave his criminal past behind.

No other casting details were revealed.

###

Nickelodeon has given an official series green light to “SpongeBob Squarepants” spinoff “The Patrick Star Show.”

The network has ordered 13 episodes of the animated series that centers around SpongeBob’s best friend Patrick Star and his family.

The series will debut this summer on Nickelodeon.

###

Sports

Major League Baseball will host its first annual Lou Gehrig Day this season.

The event — honoring the late New York Yankees player and his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — will take place on June 2, the anniversary of his death.

On the day of the event, teams will sport a jersey patch reading “4-ALS.”

###

Jackie Bradley Jr. is heading to Milwaukee.

The former Red Sox outfielder is signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers, according to ESPN. The deal includes an opt-out after the first year.

Bradley Jr. is considered to be one of the best defensive outfielders in the league, having won a Gold Glove in 2018.

###

List of the Week

Best Children’s Books Of All Time:

(Courtesy of the New York Public Library)

“The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats

“Where the Wild Things Are,” by Maurice Sendak

“Tar Beach,” by Faith Ringgold

“Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People’s Ears,” by Verna Aardema

“Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault

“Dreamers,” by Yuyi Morales

“Last Stop on Market Street,” by Matt de la Pena

“A Big Mooncake for Little Star,” by Grace Lin

“We Are Water Proectors,” by Carole Lindstrom

“Kitten’s First Full Moon,” by Kevin Henkes

“Brown Girls Dreaming,” by Jacqueline Woodson

###

Day of the Year

National Absinthe Day

National Cheese Doodle Day

National Multiple Personality Day

National Day of Unplugging

National Dress in Blue Day

National Speech and Debate Education Day

National Employee Appreciation Day

###

On This Date

1766 – Spanish explorer Antonio de Ulloa begins his governorship of the Louisiana Territory. The land fell into Spanish hands after the Treaty of Paris, a reward from France for having been their allies in a war with England.

But the French colonists weren’t so happy about it.

Ulloa was a capable explorer and scientist.

But he was a miserable leader.

He easily buckled to angry Frenchmen, and used the sitting French governor as a puppet to disseminate all of his decisions.

Just 2 years later, French political leaders forced Ulloa into exile in Havana, Cuba.

###

1770 – The Boston Massacre occurs on King St.

Occupying British troops fire on a mob of angry colonists who had been heckling them.

The troops were in Boston to enforce new taxes levied by Parliament.

Future president John Adams successfully represented 4 of the 6 soldiers in court. The two found guilty were branded on their thumbs as punishment, and swiftly released.

###

1836 – Samuel Colt manufactures the .34-caliber.

While he never claimed to have invented the revolver, he is credited with its popularity.

The Colt revolver has been a staple of Western culture — favored by John Dillinger to rob banks and wielded by Clint Eastwood on the big screen.

###

1946 – British Prime Minister Winston Churchill coins the term “iron curtain” in a speech at Westminster College in Missouri.

The iron curtain described the communist regimes across Europe and Asia supported primarily by Moscow and the Soviet Union.

Churchill was a vocal antagonist of European communism. While his leadership helped defeat Hitler, he was concerned over the growth of leftist regimes across Europe following World War II.

###

1953 – After nearly 30 years in power, Josef Stalin dies.

The Soviet dictator actually grew up in Georgia – the country – and spoke accented Russian his whole life. At a seminary, he studied Marx and communism.

As a crony of Lenin, Stalin served as the head of the Bolshevik party. When Lenin died, Stalin consolidated his power base and had his enemies murdered — even Leon Trotsky, who was living in exile in Mexico.

Stalin’s lasting legacy was the Gulag Archipelago, a series of labor camps he sent political dissidents to die.

Three days before his death, guards grew curious when he still had not left his room by 10 p.m. A deputy commandant entered the bedchamber and found Stalin on his back covered in his own dried pee, on the brink of consciousness.

The official cause of death was cerebral hemorrhage. Theories abound that a poison placed by an assassin triggered the hemorrhage.

###

1963 – The Wham-O toy company patents the Hula-Hoop.

Arthur Melin’s name is on the patent — he’s the company’s co-founder.

In 4 months, more than 25 million hoops were sold.

Wham-O’s first toy was the slingshot, and they also mass marketed the boomerang and Frisbee.

###

2013 – President Obama hits a new low in approval ratings, losing 7 points over the course of a week to 46 percent, just weeks after his second inauguration.

The dip followed the failure for Congress and the White House to broker a deal that would prevent “the sequester.”

Meanwhile, his disapproval rating also spiked UP 6 points, from 40 to 46 percent.

###

Birthdays

Gabby Barrett – country singer – 21

Madison Beer – pop singer – 22

Taylor Hill – model – 25

Cory Wharton – reality star – 30

Sterling Knight – actor, “StarStruck” & “Sonny with a Chance” – 32

Papoose – rapper – 43

Eva Mendes – actress, “Training Day” & “Hitch” – 47

Matt Lucas – comedian – 47

John Frusciante – lead guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers – 51

Joel Osteen – religious leader – 58

Penn Jillette – half of Penn & Teller magic duo – 66

Born On This Date

John “Jack” Cassidy – singer – 1927 (d. 1976)

Rex Harrison – actor, “My Fair Lady” & “Dr. Doolitte” – 1908 (d. 1990)

Misao Okawa – supercentenarian, lived to 117-years-old- 1898 (d. 2015)

###

Happy Hour

WASABI MARTINI

(Courtesy of Make Me a Cocktail)

INGREDIENTS:

1.67 oz Vodka

0.67 oz Lemon Juice

0.42 oz Sugar Syrup

Dash of Wasabi

DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake well for 10-15 seconds or until the outside of the shaker becomes frosted.

Strain into a shot glass, and garnish with a pea before serving.

###