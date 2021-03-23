Oskaloosa News Recap For March 23rd, 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local News – Local and State News

Local Sports – Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be 79% effective, the company announced Monday.

The drug manufacturer said its experts also noted that there are no safety concerns related to the vaccine, including rare blood clotting, which was a cause for concern in some European countries.

While the vaccine is being administered in over 50 countries, it has not yet been approved in the US.

The plan is for the vaccine to be submitted to the FDA in the coming weeks.

###

Over 800 unaccompanied migrant children have spent more than 10 days in US Customs and Border Protection custody, despite a 72-hour legal limit for minors.

Under US law, unaccompanied minors are required to be moved from CBP to Health and Human Services care within 72 hours. In the wake of the crisis at the border, children have remained in CBP care for much longer.

The Biden administration blames the previous administration for the “challenges” at the border, however data overwhelmingly shows that migrants were flooding to the border because they believed the current President would welcome them with open arms.

###

Three people in Hawaii tested positive for COVID-19, even after being fully vaccinated.

The individuals became infected after receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, but none became severely ill nor passed it on to anyone else, according to the state Department of Health.

Despite the infections, officials are still urging people to get vaccinated. “Remember, 95% of people get immunity from the vaccines and 5% don’t from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green noted.

###

A former Louisiana priest and two dominatrices were charged with vandalism for having sex atop an altar in September of last year.

Travis Clark 37, and the two women were initially charged with obscenity following the tryst at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River as the act was witnessed by passersby through a church window.

The charge was lessened to vandalism last week after it was confirmed that all parties involved had given their consent.

The altar was burned and a new one was constructed last October.

###

The Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear federal prosecutors’ arguments seeking to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted of carrying out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The lower appeals court tossed the death sentence and three of Tsarnaev’s 30 convictions after finding that the trial judge did not ensure that jurors weren’t biased.

Regardless of the the future ruling, Tsarnaev will spend the rest of his life behind bars on multiple life sentences.

Tsarnaev and his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev killed three people and wounded 260 after detonating two homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Tamerlan died in a shootout with police.

###

Jose Navarrete, 25, hopped several barriers at the San Diego Zoo on Friday to take a photo with an elephant, with his 2-year-old daughter in tow.

Shortly after entering the enclosure, the massive bull charged the pair. Navarrete barely made it back through the fence, but not before dropping his daughter just inches from the elephant’s huge tusks.

Zoo officials were less than amused with the stunt, saying he “purposefully and illegally trespassed” into the elephant compound. Navarrete was charged with child endangerment and is being held on $100,000 bail.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

###

As of Monday, over 126.5 million COVID vaccines have been administered nationwide.

Over 44.9 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, while more than 82.7 million have received at least one dose, according to the CDC.

The total number of cumulative cases in the US is slightly over 29.6 million, with more than 539,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

###

Twenty-five people were shot in 20 shootings in Chicago over the weekend, including a 10-year-old boy who was inside a car as one or more gunmen opened fire.

The child was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Just hours earlier, a 4-year-old boy was inside a different car when another vehicle “pulled up alongside and fired shots” inside, police said. The child suffered a gunshot wound to his face, but is in “good condition,”according to officers.

Arrests have not been made in either incident.

The Chicago Police Department reported four fatalities from the shootings, which occurred between 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

###

At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket on Monday.

The shooting occurred at a Kings Soopers grocery story, when a gunman opened fire on shoppers and responding officers, according to multiple outlets.

Officers were seen escorting a shirtless, bloodied man in handcuffs away from the store and into an awaiting ambulance. It is not clear if he was involved in the shooting or a victim.

One eyewitness reported a person wearing tactical gear and holding an “AR-15 style weapon” at the scene, according to a local news station.

The scene was still active with ambulances and multiple police agencies present into the evening.

###

The new trading week got off to a fast start as markets were fueled by falling treasury bond yields. The Dow gained 103 points, the Nasdaq surged 162 points and the S&P added 27 points.

Technology stocks played a key role in the rally as Intel, Apple, Cisco and Microsoft all rose at least 2 percent.

AstraZeneca’s shares lifted more than 4 percent after the drugmaker announced it is preparing to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its virus vaccine.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

To Tell the Truth / ABC / 7:00 pm

Young Rock / NBC / 7:00 pm

Holmes Family Effect / FOX / 7:00 pm

Kenan / NBC / 7:30 pm

This Is Us / NBC / 8:00 pm

Soul of a Nation / ABC / 9:00 pm

New Amsterdam / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

“Tenet” will launch on HBO and HBO Max on May 1, the streamers announced Monday.

The Christopher Nolan flick first opened in select theaters on September 3, where it grossed $58 million domestically.

The movie stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Martin Donovan and Kenneth Branagh.

###

Shaun Weiss will not reprise his role as Goldberg the goalie in the upcoming “Mighty Ducks” reboot.

Sources close to the cast told TMZ that Disney never officially reached out to Shaun to include him in the TV series, which he understands given his criminal history and drug addiction. He has since celebrated 1-year of sobriety.

While shooting has already wrapped on the 10-episode series, Shaun hopes maybe down the road he will get a shot at once again protecting the net.

###

Dr. Mehmet Oz is the latest guest host of “Jeopardy!”

The 60-year-old “Dr. Oz Show” host started yesterday and will remain at the helm of the iconic game show for two weeks.

Until a permanent host is announced, interim hosts have been announced to stand in the late Alex Trebek’s shoes.

Future hosts include: Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik and Aaron Rodgers, who is set to start his gig as guest host on April 5.

###

Piers Morgan took another jab at Meghan Markle on Monday, questioning her claim that she and Prince Harry secretly tied the knot before their big royal wedding.

Morgan, who has faced immense backlash after saying he doesn’t believe the Duchess, shared an article from The Daily Mail on Twitter, that debunks Meg’s claim that she married Harry in a private ceremony before their lavish nuptials. He captioned his post “Do we still have to believe her?”

The issue with the so-called private ceremony is that Harry claimed it was just himself, his bride and the Archbishop. Per the rule book, two or more witnesses must be present at the marriage for it to be legally binding. Also, rules stipulate that the pubic needs to be allowed unrestricted access to the building during any marriage ceremony to allow for valid objections of the marriage.

Reps for Harry and Meg had no comment.

###

Justin Bieber is facing backlash for using the words of Martin Luther King Jr. in his latest album.

Bieber released his sixth studio album “Justice” on Friday and as eager fans listened to the new tracks, many were confused to hear the late civil rights icon featured so heavily, prompting some to share their bewilderment on social media.

Fans questioned whether it was appropriate for the Biebs to start out a song with one of MLK Jr.’s infamous speeches and then proceed to sing about missing his wife. The topic of race also came up with one Twitter user calling out that fact that Bieber, a white man, used the words to sing about his wife, who is a white woman.

Not everyone hated the new music though, Bernice King, MLK’s daughter, praised Bieber for “amplifying” her dad’s message of bravery and doing the right thing.

###

Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, is training to become a death doula.

After her brother, Benjamin Keough’s tragic suicide last year, Riley began training on The Art of Death Midwifery with Sacred Crossings.

“I think it’s so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing,” Riley posted on Instagram, along with a special thanks to the “community” for helping her learn.

###

Vin Diesel is sharing the big screen with his 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair.

According to TMZ, Vincent will make his movie debut in “F9” as the younger version of his dad’s beloved character, Dominic Toretto.

Diesel reprises his role in the ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 25.

###

Carrie Underwood is headlining a virtual concert on Easter Sunday, featuring her gospel alum, “My Savior.”

The Grammy-winning artist will perform gospel hymns she grew up singing for the special event, which will be streamed live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on April 4.

The event will benefit Save the Children, a nonprofit that works in over 100 countries to ensure that children grow up healthy, educated and safe.

###

“Survivor” is returning!

Host Jeff Probst announced Monday that production on Season 41 is underway.

“Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot Season 41. We have all of our COVID protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe,” Probst revealed to E! News.

No cast list or premiere date has been announced yet.

###

Deshaun Watson is now facing 11 sexual misconduct lawsuits from a handful of massage therapists who allege inappropriate behavior occurred during the in-home sessions.

Four more sexual misconduct lawsuits were filed on Monday, one of which includes a sexual assault claim. Two of the lawsuits were from incidents that allegedly happened this year, including one that allegedly took place this month.

The Houston Texans QB has not been criminally charged, though the attorney representing the victims said he plans to submit a “package of info” to the Houston district attorney.

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said Friday he plans on responding to the claims made against his client within the coming week.

###

Sports

The NFL Draft, which is set to be held in Cleveland in April and May, will allow members of the public to attend.

Last year’s draft was held virtually due to the pandemic, but the league announced yesterday that this year’s event will return to in-person.

Fans who attend will be required to wear masks and socially distance from each other. A select few — who are vaccinated — will be able to participate in the “Inner Circle” to cheer on their team’s picks.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the draft.

###

Day of the Year

National Chia Day

National Chip and Dip Day

National Near Miss Day

National Melba Toast Day

National Puppy Day

National Tamale Day

National Education and Sharing Day

National Ag Day

###

On This Date

1775 – American Revolutionary Patrick Henry voices his famous phrase, “Give me liberty or give me death!”

Henry spoke at the second Virginia Convention, where the discussion included declaring independence from British colonial rule.

Later, Henry would become the governor of Virginia by the Continental Congress, following the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

###

1806 – Explorers Lewis and Clark begin their return trip from the American West Coast.

They had settled at Fort Clatsop for the winter, when they arrived the previous November.

Meriwether Lewis understood that the group may not make the return trip East. He left a list of names of those on the expedition with a local Indian chief, and asked the chief to give it to any civilized trading groups he encountered, so the world would know he and his crew made it all the way West.

Exactly seven months later, on September 23, 1806, the crew returned to St. Louis, where their expedition into the wild began.

###

1919 – Italian socialist publisher Benito Mussolini founds the Italian fascist party.

The party called for a strong centralized government, national unity, and squashing dissident voices.

Three years later, Mussolini was tasked with forming a new government by the ceremonial monarch of Italy, and Mussolini became prime minister.

With the strong backing of the national police, Mussolini quickly rose to prominence as a dictator. In the ramp up to the second world war, he became a powerful ally to the Axis powers.

###

1983 – President Ronald Reagan first proposes the missile defense system later known as the Strategic Defense Initiative.

By critics, it was mockingly called “Star Wars.”

The defense program called for developing antimissile technology and sharing it with the Soviets in order to deter intercontinental missile launches.

###

1994 – Wayne Gretzky scores the 802nd goal of his NHL career, setting a new record that stands to this day.

The previous record holder was Gordie Howe, who was Gretzky’s childhood idol.

Throughout his career, Gretzky broke 61 offensive scoring records.

###

2005 – A major explosion at BP’s Texas City Refinery kills 15 workers and injuries 180.

The explosion occurred when a hydrocarbon vapor cloud was ignited at the ISOM isomerization process unit.

The refinery was the second-largest in the state and third-largest in the United States.

BP sold the refinery in 2013 to Marathon Petroleum Corporation for $2.5 billion.

###

2020 – New York becomes the new center of the COVID-19 pandemic with over 20,000 cases and 157 deaths.

###

2020 – The WHO says the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating.

The first 100,000 cases took 67 days, the second 100,000 cases took 11 days and the third set of 100,000 cases took 4 days.

###

Birthdays

Victoria Pedretti – actress, “The Haunting of Hill House” – 26

Kyle Irving – NBA player – 29

Vanessa Morgan – actress, “Riverdale” – 29

Princess Eugenie – royal – 31

Ben Higgins – The Bachelor #20 – 32

Ayesha Curry – Food Network host, married to Steph Curry – 32

Brett Eldredge – country star – 35

Brett Young – country singer – 40

Russell Howard – comedian – 41

Perez Hilton – blogger – 43

Keri Russell – actress, “Felicity” – 45

Randall Park – actor, “Fresh Off the Boat” – 47

Chaka Khan – singer – 68

BORN ON THIS DATE

Joan Crawford – actress, “Mommie Dearest” – 1904 (d. 1977)

###

Deaths

Katherine Diaz has died.

The surfer — who was training for the Olympics in Tokyo — was struck by lightening while surfing at a beach near her home in El Tunco. Emergency services were called, but were unable to revive her.

She was 22.

###

Elgin Baylor has died.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend passed away Monday of natural causes, according to a statement released by his former team.

Baylor, the No. 1 pick in the 1958 NBA Draft, played 14 seasons in the NBA for the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers, and he was a part of eight NBA Finals, but never won a championship.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977. His No. 22 jersey was retired by the team on November 3, 1983, and his statue at STAPLES Center was unveiled on April 6, 2018

Baylor was 86.

###