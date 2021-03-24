One Dog Really Does Have Its Day

Oskaloosa, Iowa – There is a saying, ‘Every dog has its day.’ For one pup at the Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter, that day came when a group of volunteers helped shuttle it halfway across the country.

The story began in late October of 2020 when a stray dog came into the shelter. After some testing, it was revealed that she was Lyme Disease positive, and she was treated for that for the next 30 days.

During those 30 days, the shelter realized the dog was pregnant, as the dog was putting on a lot of weight.

On November 27th, a litter of six puppies were born, with one of them being born with deformed front legs.

Knowing that dog would require a lot of care throughout its life, Terry Gott with Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter reached out to Panda Paws for assistance.

Gott then starting working on transportation for the pup.

Joselynn (a.k.a. Chicken Wing) made her way from Oskaloosa to Washington State with the help of 17 volunteers that covered 20 legs of the journey to get young Joselynn to Panda Paws. She arrived there on January 25th, 2021.

After arriving at Panda Paws, Joselynn got a new lease on life and a new name, Athena.

Athena is waiting until her nine-month birthday for her first wheelchair design.

Athena didn’t have to wait long to be adopted, as she was adopted out on February 7th to a young family with two young kids.

If you would like to know more about Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter, you can find them on their Facebook Page HERE.