New Main Street Director Feels Lucky

Oskaloosa, Iowa – There is a new face helping to lead the downtown effort in Oskaloosa.

Jessica Reuter, Executive Director for Main Street Oskaloosa, hasn’t been on the job long, but she’s already quite familiar with Oskaloosa.

Reuter is from Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School. “It feels really good to come home.”

Reuter has worked all over Iowa in the past ten years, at such places as Director of Marketing at the Children’s Museum.

“I’ve been interested in Main Street Programs for a while, and I just feel really lucky that I ended up getting to work for my hometown Main Street program.”

Reuter’s background is primarily in marketing and social media, but she’s a history buff as well, and maintaining “beautiful old buildings.”

Oskaloosa News sat down with Reuter, asking her about Main Street’s future, and how they can help businesses navigate COVID-19.

We also asked about upcoming community events such as Trick-or-Treat and the Lighted Christmas Parade, and what this year may be like.

We were also curious about the direction she would help lead Main Street in Oskaloosa.

Watch the video to learn about those answers and more.